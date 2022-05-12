Calgary's 4th Street Lilac Festival: All 25 food trucks revealed
It’s been two years since the 4th Street Lilac Festival happened in Calgary, and it’s making its exciting return this summer.
The great food trucks from across the city will also be making a return that takes part in the celebration. This year, an impressive 25 food trucks will be available to try, and we have the complete list of who is all going.
After two years of postponing, this triumphant comeback for the festival is all set for June 5, 2022.
Details about this year’s upcoming event are still being finalized, but we know that 17th Avenue will be involved for the first time, giving room for even more mobile food trucks.
View this post on Instagram
Here is a full breakdown of all 25 food trucks you’ll be able to find at the 2022 4th Street Lilac Festival in Calgary:
- The Happy Fish Catering Inc
- Family Freezed
- Sugar Creek Kettle Corn Co.
- Tasca Piccante
- Dragon Boat Viet Food To Go
- Taiko Taco
- Vasilis food truck
- Take It And Go
- Dogfather
- blues delight
- Mighty Halifax Style Donair – Food Truck
- Smokeshow Foodtruck
- Hungry Hero
- Empanada Queen
- Greta Food Truck
- The Dumpling Hero
- V Burger
- Uzu ice cream
- Pink Door Pizza
- Meraki On The Go
- il Forno Vagabondo – Wood Fired Pizza
- Martini & Pizza
- Ukrainian Fine Foods
- Paolini”s Concessions Ltd.
- Calgary Mini Donuts
The 4th Street Lilac Festival is a one-day event that, in many ways, kicks off the summer for the city. It’s the first major festival of the year and celebrates the community’s food, drink, art, music, and more.
4th Street is one of the best stretches of restaurants and bars in Calgary, and thousands of people can spend the day exploring them all, with unique vendors lining the road along the way.
This free event is an incredible place to party and have fun and a fantastic place to spend the day with the whole family.
With vendor registration now open, stay tuned for more updates and announcements for the 4th Street Lilac Festival that everyone has missed so much.
The 4th Street Lilac Festival
Address: 4th Street SW, between 13th Avenue and Elbow Drive SW
When: June 5, 10 am to 6 pm
Price: Free