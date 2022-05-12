It’s been two years since the 4th Street Lilac Festival happened in Calgary, and it’s making its exciting return this summer.

The great food trucks from across the city will also be making a return that takes part in the celebration. This year, an impressive 25 food trucks will be available to try, and we have the complete list of who is all going.

After two years of postponing, this triumphant comeback for the festival is all set for June 5, 2022.

Details about this year’s upcoming event are still being finalized, but we know that 17th Avenue will be involved for the first time, giving room for even more mobile food trucks.

Here is a full breakdown of all 25 food trucks you’ll be able to find at the 2022 4th Street Lilac Festival in Calgary:

The Happy Fish Catering Inc

Family Freezed

Sugar Creek Kettle Corn Co.

Tasca Piccante

Dragon Boat Viet Food To Go

Taiko Taco

Vasilis food truck

Take It And Go

Dogfather

blues delight

Mighty Halifax Style Donair – Food Truck

Smokeshow Foodtruck

Hungry Hero

Empanada Queen

Greta Food Truck

The Dumpling Hero

V Burger

Uzu ice cream

Pink Door Pizza

Meraki On The Go

il Forno Vagabondo – Wood Fired Pizza

Martini & Pizza

Ukrainian Fine Foods

Paolini”s Concessions Ltd.

Calgary Mini Donuts

The 4th Street Lilac Festival is a one-day event that, in many ways, kicks off the summer for the city. It’s the first major festival of the year and celebrates the community’s food, drink, art, music, and more.

4th Street is one of the best stretches of restaurants and bars in Calgary, and thousands of people can spend the day exploring them all, with unique vendors lining the road along the way.

This free event is an incredible place to party and have fun and a fantastic place to spend the day with the whole family.

With vendor registration now open, stay tuned for more updates and announcements for the 4th Street Lilac Festival that everyone has missed so much.

The 4th Street Lilac Festival

Address: 4th Street SW, between 13th Avenue and Elbow Drive SW

When: June 5, 10 am to 6 pm

Price: Free