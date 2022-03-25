13 things to do in Calgary this weekend: March 25 to 27

Spring has officially arrived and the change in season comes with plenty of fun things to do in Calgary.

The forecast is looking pretty nice over the weekend, and it’s the perfect time to come out of hibernation and explore everything the city has to offer right now.

Go on a cheap movie date, walk into a parallel universe at Calgary’s science centre, have a “wild” brunch at the zoo, be awed by a Michelangelo exhibit, and much more.

Here are 13 of the best things to do in and around Calgary this weekend.

Be awed by Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition

What: Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition invites visitors to experience the 34 frescoes of the Vatican ceiling in life-sized, close-up detail right here in Calgary. Guests will be able to see reproductions of works such as The Creation of Adam and The Last Judgment, down to each individual colour and brushstroke.

When: March 3 to April 15

Time: Time slots available between 10 am and 7 pm Thursday through Sunday, with the exhibit closing at 8 pm

Where: BMO Centre – Hall F (20 Roundup Way SE, Calgary)

Cost: Available online starting at $16.60

Walk into a parallel universe at Calgary’s science centre

What: Fascinated by the idea of parallel universes? If so, you can now take a deeper trip into the world of the subatomic in a new exhibit at Telus Spark Science Centre’s digital immersion gallery. The team at Calgary’s science centre has taken what many would consider to be the hardest science subject – quantum physics – and turned it into a floor-to-ceiling visual adventure that everyone can relate to.

When: Open as of March 1, 2022

Time: Science centre hours (9 am to 4 pm Monday through Thursday, 9 am to 5 pm Friday through Sunday)

Where: TELUS Spark Science Centre (220 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary)

Cost: Included with general admission ($26 for adults, $19 for children)

Groove to live music during BIG Winter Classic

What: BIG Winter Classic is a multi-weekend music and arts festival, celebrating the vibrancy of Calgary outside of just the warm summer months. Taking place in some of the city’s coolest venues, this festival mashes up music, art, local craft beer, and the “best and funnest” Calgarians for an epic time. “Because we’re Calgarians,” reads BIG’s website, “and dancing under patio heaters … actually sounds perfect.”

When: March 26, March 31 to April 2, and April 8 to 9

Time: Varies by show

Where: Various venues within The BLOX community (spanning east to west from 2nd and 9th Streets SW and north to south between 10th and 13th Avenues SW)

Cost: $30 for day passes, $139 for multi-weekend passes, and tickets to individual shows available at the door

Take in a spring concert at the Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra

What: Experience the music of Jean Sibelius’s fifth symphony, Richard Strauss’s virtuosic Oboe Concerto, and American composer George Walker’s Lyric for Strings, an emotional work dedicated to his grandmother, in this spring performance by the Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra.

When: March 25 and 26

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Jack Singer Concert Hall (225 8th Avenue SE, Calgary)

Cost: Tickets starting at $30

Get your laugh on at Grindstone Theatre’s Jason Kenney’s Hot Boy Summer

What: After four sold-out runs in Edmonton, Grindstone Theatre’s hit production

Jason Kenney’s Hot Boy Summer: The Musical is going on tour. The production follows the story of newly-elected student union president and frat boy Jason Kenney in 1983 at Alberta University and the challenges he faces while planning the hottest year-end party ever (rodeo-themed, of course).

When: March 23 to 27

Time: 7 pm, plus 2:30 pm showtimes on Saturday and Sunday

Where: Martha Cohen Theatre (215 8th Avenue SE, Calgary)

Cost: Tickets starting at $53.35

Be serenaded with sweet tunes at the King Eddy

What: Head to the historic King Eddy on Friday night to enjoy music from vivacious vocalist Kate Stevens and funk/soul collective Sweet Barry Wine.

When: March 25

Time: 8:30 pm

Where: King Eddy (438 9th Avenue SE, Calgary)

Cost: $20

Watch live theatre during High Performance Rodeo

What: The spring edition of One Yellow Rabbit’s High Performance Rodeo, Calgary’s International Festival of the Arts, gives local audiences the chance to watch touring performances from across Canada, acclaimed international shows, and new and experimental work from artists right here in YYC.

The festival boasts theatre, dance, music, film, free lunchtime concerts, late-night cabarets, and much more, with shows in the basement of the Calgary Tower, at the Royal Canadian Legion, in the city’s +15s, a wrestling ring, an elevator, in City Hall, at the Central Library, and other unique and iconic venues around the city.

When: March 27 to May 28

Time: Varies by performance

Where: Various venues in Calgary, ranging from the Globe Cinema to Contemporary Calgary, The GRAND to Big Secret Theatre, and more

Cost: Ticket prices vary by performance

Go on a cheap movie date at select Cineplex theatres

What: Looking for budget-friendly entertainment options? Cineplex is featuring select movie screenings for $2.99 this month at several of its Calgary locations. The Cineplex Family Favourites series runs every Saturday at 11 am throughout March and offers the chance to enjoy a good flick at a great price. First up is Ghostbusters: Afterlife on March 12, followed by Tom & Jerry: The Movie on March 19, and Arctic Dogs on March 26. In this case, your popcorn will cost more than the movie ticket!

When: March 26

Time: 11 am

Where: Varies by date; participating Calgary locations include Cineplex Cinemas Seton and VIP, Cineplex Odeon Crowfoot Crossing Cinemas, Cineplex Odeon Sunridge Spectrum Cinemas, Cineplex Cinemas East Hills, Scotiabank Theatre Chinook, and Cineplex Odeon Westhills Cinemas

Cost: $2.99; available online

Have a “wild” brunch at the Calgary Zoo

What: Enjoy weekend brunch at the Calgary Zoo. Held in the heart of Destination Africa, the zoo’s Safari Brunch features both gourmet and comfort breakfast foods, including a free-flowing chocolate fountain with fresh fruit, eggs Benedict with Canadian bacon, a Belgian waffle bar, and much, much more.

When: Every Sunday until November 13, 2022

Time: First seating 9 to 10:30 am, second seating 11 am to 12:30 pm, and third seating on select dates from 1 to 2:30 pm

Where: Calgary Zoo (210 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary)

Cost: $44.95 for adults, $27.95 for children

Visit the Otipemisiwak exhibition at Fort Calgary

What: Fort Calgary launched Otipemisiwak, an exhibition of contemporary visual art, to celebrate Métis Week in November, and it remains on display until June 2022. The exhibit showcases recent works by Daphne Boyer, a visual artist and plant scientist, using a photo-based technique that mirrors spectacular traditional Métis beading.

When: Now until June 26, 2022

Time: Fort Calgary hours (currently 10 am to 5 pm Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays)

Where: Fort Calgary (750 9th Avenue SE, Calgary)

Cost: $10 for general admission to Fort Calgary, or free for youth age 17 and under and Indigenous peoples

What: In honour of International Women’s Day on March 8, Southcentre Mall is launching a month-long celebration in partnership with the Women in Need Society (WINS). Calgarians can visit the mall on Women’s Day and throughout March to receive a potted plant in exchange for a minimum $5 donation to WINS, and learn about how they can support women in their community and take a stand for equality. Guests can also explore a special Women’s Day-inspired art installation and participate in the 2022 Global International Women’s Day theme, #BreakTheBias.

When: March 8 to 31

Time: Visitors can pick up a plant from the WINS kiosk near Sporting Life on March 8 or on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays during mall hours until the end of the month. The plants will also be available daily at Twisted Goods during mall hours (10 am to 8 pm Monday through Saturday and 11 am to 6 pm on Sundays) from March 8 to 31.

Where: Southcentre Mall (100 Anderson Road SE, Calgary)

Cost: Minimum $5 donation to WINS to receive a potted plant

Get topsy-turvy at The Alice: An Immersive Cocktail Experience

What: If you’ve ever dreamed of drinking tea with Alice in Wonderland characters, munching on an “Eat Me” cake, and playing croquet with flamingos, here’s your chance. Create your own liquid concoctions under the watchful eye of the Mad Hatter at The Alice: Immersive Cocktail Experience. Dive through the looking glass and solve riddles and challenges just like Alice to unlock all the ingredients needed to create your enchanted teapot cocktails.

When: January 27 to April 10

Where: SunnyCider (#1 – 3300 14th Avenue NE, Calgary)

Price: $47 per person; available here

Take in the Banff Gondola’s immersive Nightrise exhibit

What: Pursuit’s latest experience, Nightrise, combines multimedia, storytelling, and nature at the Banff Gondola for a multi-sensory journey like no other. The event will bring light and sound together to share a new and inspiring perspective in the heart of the Rockies. At Sulphur Mountain’s peak, guests can explore the many levels of the summit building and enjoy Rockies-inspired eats and drinks. Outside on the viewing decks, discover wonders that only emerge as the night begins to rise.

When: On now until April 14

Time: Gondola upload time slots between 5:10 and 8:10 pm

Where: Banff Gondola (100 Mountain Avenue, Banff)

Cost: Starting at $56 for adults and $28 for children (age six to 15)