12 things to do in Calgary this weekend: April 22 to 24

There are tons of things to do in Calgary right now as we head into the last full weekend of April (that’s right – next Sunday is May 1!).

Check out a free art exhibition, walk into a parallel universe at the science centre, watch a live theatre performance, have brunch at the zoo, and much more.

Here are 12 of the best things to do in and around Calgary this weekend.

Celebrate spring with Pysanky Easter eggs at Southcentre Mall

What: A group of local artists, led by Pysanky specialist Daena Diduck, have designed five oversized, three-dimensional Easter eggs ranging from three to six feet tall, on display at Southcentre Mall through the end of April in an exhibition entitled “Pysanky for Peace.”

After April 30, the eggs will be auctioned off to local businesses and organizations, with proceeds going to Ukrainian Canadian Social Services, a charitable organization that responds to the needs and interests of the Ukrainian community in Canada through a wide range of programs, services, and humanitarian aid.

When: From now through April 30

Time: Mall hours (10 am to 8 pm Monday through Saturday, and 11 am to 6 pm on Sundays)

Where: Southcentre Mall (100 Anderson Road SE, Calgary)

Cost: Free

What: Attention students and teachers of Tea House High School! The weather is getting warmer, which means The Tea House’s spring fling dance is just around the corner. The Spring Fling drags queens and kings are ready to put on one heck of a show, so find yourself a date (or two), and snag your tickets before they’re gone.

When: April 12

Time: Doors open at 6 pm, show starts at 7 pm

Where: The Tea House (1213 1st Street SW, Calgary)

Cost: $15 + $1.50 service fee

Donate books and help “stuff a truck” before Calgary Reads’ Big Book Sale.

What: Ahead of Calgary Reads’ Big Book Sale, Jayman Built is hosting a “Stuff a Truck” event at their head office this Sunday to help to ensure that this year’s sale is as successful as it can possibly be. Calgarians are invited to bring their gently used books to donate to this year’s sale, and a food truck will be onsite to serve up delicious bites for attendees to enjoy in exchange for their generous donations.

When: April 24

Time: 10 am to 2:30 pm

Where: Jayman Built head office (3132 118th Avenue SE, Calgary)

Recycle “almost anything” at Southcentre Mall’s Earth Day event

What: To celebrate Earth Day, Southcentre Mall is hosting a special recycling drive this Saturday. Calgarians can recycle a number of materials, including metals, old electronics, paper, cardboard, beverage containers, and clothing at a central collection area in the mall’s southeast parking lot, next to CIBC.

Inside the shopping centre, guests will also have access to a learning hub with educational resources presented by recycling partners Village Electronics Recycling and Federal Metals Inc, along with an Earth Day art station, featuring an eco-friendly craft, and a giant picture frame decorated with recycled materials for photos ops.

When: April 23

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Where: Southcentre Mall’s southeast parking lot, next to CIBC (100 Anderson Road SE, Calgary)

Shop at an Earth Day vintage clothing pop-up sale at Iron Crow Antiques and Objects of Intrigue

What: Shop locally and sustainably in honour of Earth Day at a vintage clothing pop-up this weekend. There will be 10 vintage and pre-loved clothing vendors popping up, and customers have the chance to win a 1960s bicycle and several other amazing prizes (with no purchase necessary!).

Vendors for the event include All Things GQ, Pastmade Vintage, Wear Empathy, YMM Vintage, Wild North Trading Company, Washed and Worn Kids, Topography Vintage, The Darning Darling, Vintage Pimpage, and R U Mine Vintage.

When: April 22 and 23

Time: 6 to 10 pm on Friday and 9:30 am to 5:30 pm on Saturday

Where: Iron Crow Antiques and Objects of Intrigue (5746 Burleigh Crescent SE, Calgary)

Cost: Varies by purchase

Check out Glenbow’s new FREE satellite exhibit at The Edison

What: Glenbow’s main building is currently closed for renovations, but its new satellite location at The Edison opens this week, featuring visiting exhibitions on temporary display. The first exhibition at The Edison, Uninvited: Canadian Women Artists in the Modern Moment, allows visitors to experience 200 works of art by a generation of 20th-century women painters, photographers, weavers, bead workers, and sculptors who remained largely unrecognized amid celebrated male artists of the time.

When: Beginning April 9

Time: 11 am to 8 pm Monday through Saturday and 11 am to 6 pm on Sundays

Where: The Edison (150 9th Avenue SW, Calgary)

Cost: Free; timed ticket required for entry

Pretend you’re Alice at Hawthorn’s Mad Hatter Tea

What: Indulge in delectable pastries, dainty finger sandwiches, and oven-fresh scones to enjoy with Fairmont-curated loose leaf teas at Hawthorn’s Mad Hatter Tea. Alice in Wonderland-themed sweets include the Queen of Hearts Cookie, Eat Me Macaron, Cuckoo Clock Cupcake, and more.

When: Saturdays and Sundays from April 2 to May 1

Time: 11 am to 3:30 pm

Where: Fairmont Pallier’s Hawthorn (133 9th Avenue SW, Calgary)

Cost: $95 per adult

See your favourite yellow square save Bikini Bottom at The SpongeBob Musical

What: The SpongeBob Musical is based on the beloved animated series created by Stephen

Hillenburg and the stakes are higher than ever in this dynamic stage show, as SpongeBob and all of Bikini Bottom face the total annihilation of their undersea world.

When: April 22 to June 4

Time: 7 pm from Tuesday to Saturday, and 2 pm on Saturdays and Sundays

Where: Beddington Theatre Arts Centre (375 Bermuda Drive NW, Calgary)

Cost: Tickets from $33.60 for adults

Walk into a parallel universe at Calgary’s science centre

What: Fascinated by the idea of parallel universes? If so, you can now take a deeper trip into the world of the subatomic in a new exhibit at Telus Spark Science Centre’s digital immersion gallery. The team at Calgary’s science centre has taken what many would consider to be the hardest science subject – quantum physics – and turned it into a floor-to-ceiling visual adventure that everyone can relate to.

When: Open as of March 1, 2022

Time: Science centre hours (9 am to 4 pm Monday through Thursday, 9 am to 5 pm Friday through Sunday)

Where: TELUS Spark Science Centre (220 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary)

Cost: Included with general admission ($26 for adults, $19 for children)

Watch live theatre during High Performance Rodeo

What: The spring edition of One Yellow Rabbit’s High Performance Rodeo, Calgary’s International Festival of the Arts, gives local audiences the chance to watch touring performances from across Canada, acclaimed international shows, and new and experimental work from artists right here in YYC.

The festival boasts theatre, dance, music, film, free lunchtime concerts, late-night cabarets, and much more, with shows in the basement of the Calgary Tower, at the Royal Canadian Legion, in the city’s +15s, a wrestling ring, an elevator, in City Hall, at the Central Library, and other unique and iconic venues around the city.

When: March 27 to May 28

Time: Varies by performance

Where: Various venues in Calgary, ranging from the Globe Cinema to Contemporary Calgary, The GRAND to Big Secret Theatre, and more

Cost: Ticket prices vary by performance

Go on a cheap movie date at select Cineplex theatres

What: Looking for budget-friendly entertainment options? Cineplex is featuring select movie screenings for $2.99 this month at several of its Calgary locations. The Cineplex Family Favourites series runs every Saturday at 11 am and offers the chance to enjoy a good flick at a great price.

When: April 23, April 30, and May 7

Time: 11 am

Where: Varies by date; participating Calgary locations include Cineplex Cinemas Seton and VIP, Cineplex Odeon Crowfoot Crossing Cinemas, Cineplex Odeon Sunridge Spectrum Cinemas, Cineplex Cinemas East Hills, Scotiabank Theatre Chinook, and Cineplex Odeon Westhills Cinemas

Cost: $2.99; tickets available online

Have a “wild” brunch at the Calgary Zoo

What: Enjoy weekend brunch at the Calgary Zoo. Held in the heart of Destination Africa, the zoo’s Safari Brunch features both gourmet and comfort breakfast foods, including a free-flowing chocolate fountain with fresh fruit, eggs Benedict with Canadian bacon, a Belgian waffle bar, and much, much more.

When: Every Sunday until November 13, 2022

Time: First seating 9 to 10:30 am, second seating 11 am to 12:30 pm, and third seating on select dates from 1 to 2:30 pm

Where: Calgary Zoo (210 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary)

Cost: $44.95 for adults, $27.95 for children