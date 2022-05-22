10 things to do in Calgary this week: May 23 to 29

Any week with an extra day off of work is a good week in our books, and there are lots of things to do in Calgary right now to fill your time.

You can go on a cheap movie date at Cineplex, have a “wild” brunch at the zoo, check out an art exhibit, step into an alternate reality at the science centre, and much more.

Here are ten of the best things to do in and around Calgary this week.

What: U/D is partnering with Market spot to bring Calgarians night markets all summer long from May to September. Stop by University District’s Central Plaza (located beside the U/D Village Ice Cream) to enjoy more than 20 local vendors, live music, entertainment and more.

When: The last Wednesday of the month from May to September

Time: 5 to 9 pm

Where: University District Central Plaza – Located beside the Village Ice Cream in U/D

Cost: Admission to the U/D night markets is free

Channel your inner Summer or Ryan at an OC-themed drag show this weekend

What: Kylee Roman and The Teahouse are hosting an OC-themed drag show on Sunday, May 29, and folks can expect an array of songs from the iconic TV show. And if you want to get your Ryan Atwood or Summer Roberts on, guests are encouraged to dress up too!

When: May 29

Time: Doors at 6 pm, show at 7 pm

Where: The Teahouse (1213 1st Street SW, Calgary)

Cost: $17.25

Check out the Otipemisiwak exhibition at Fort Calgary

What: Fort Calgary launched Otipemisiwak, an exhibition of contemporary visual art, to celebrate Métis Week in November 2021, and it remains on display until June 2022. The exhibit showcases recent works by Daphne Boyer, a visual artist and plant scientist, using a photo-based technique that mirrors spectacular traditional Métis beading.

When: On now until June 26

Time: Fort Calgary hours (currently 10 am to 5 pm Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays)

Where: Fort Calgary (750 9th Avenue SE, Calgary)

Cost: $10 for general admission to Fort Calgary or free for youth age 17 and under and Indigenous peoples

See your favourite yellow square save Bikini Bottom at The SpongeBob Musical

What: The SpongeBob Musical is based on the beloved animated series created by Stephen Hillenburg. The stakes are higher than ever in this dynamic stage show, as SpongeBob and all of Bikini Bottom face the total annihilation of their undersea world.

When: April 22 to June 4

Time: 7 pm from Tuesday to Saturday, and 2 pm on Saturdays and Sundays

Where: Beddington Theatre Arts Centre (375 Bermuda Drive NW, Calgary)

Cost: Tickets from $33.60 for adults

Network and meet new pals at a queer mixer at The Dark Arts

What: Whether it’s for networking, friendship, a business endeavour, or just have a good time in a space full of people who make you feel safe and valid, the Queer Mix & Mingle at The Dark Arts is the spot for you! This Thursday, head to the art-filled cocktail bar to make some new connections.

When: May 26

Time: 7 to 10 pm

Where: The Dark Arts (834 11th Avenue SW, Calgary)

Cost: $5

Watch live theatre during High Performance Rodeo

What: The spring edition of One Yellow Rabbit’s High Performance Rodeo, Calgary’s International Festival of the Arts, gives local audiences the chance to watch touring performances from across Canada, acclaimed international shows, and new and experimental work from artists right here in YYC.

The festival boasts theatre, dance, music, film, free lunchtime concerts, late-night cabarets, and much more. Shows take place in the basement of the Calgary Tower, at the Royal Canadian Legion, in the city’s +15s, a wrestling ring, an elevator, in City Hall, at the Central Library, and other unique and iconic venues around the city.

When: March 27 to May 28

Time: Varies by performance

Where: Various venues in Calgary, ranging from the Globe Cinema to Contemporary Calgary, The GRAND to Big Secret Theatre, and more

Cost: Ticket prices vary by performance

Go on a cheap movie date at select Cineplex theatres

What: Looking for budget-friendly entertainment options? Cineplex is featuring select movie screenings for $2.99 this month at several of its Calgary locations. The Cineplex Family Favourites series runs every Saturday at 11 am and offers the chance to enjoy a good flick at a great price.

When: May 28

Time: 11 am

Where: Varies by date; participating Calgary locations include Cineplex Cinemas Seton and VIP, Cineplex Odeon Crowfoot Crossing Cinemas, Cineplex Odeon Sunridge Spectrum Cinemas, Cineplex Cinemas East Hills, Scotiabank Theatre Chinook, and Cineplex Odeon Westhills Cinemas

Cost: $2.99; tickets available online

Have a “wild” brunch at the Calgary Zoo

What: Enjoy weekend brunch at the Calgary Zoo. Held in the heart of Destination Africa, the zoo’s Safari Brunch features both gourmet and comfort breakfast foods, including a free-flowing chocolate fountain with fresh fruit, eggs Benedict with Canadian bacon, a Belgian waffle bar, and much more.

When: Every Sunday until November 13, 2022

Time: First seating 9 to 10:30 am, second seating 11 am to 12:30 pm, and third seating on select dates from 1 to 2:30 pm

Where: Calgary Zoo (210 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary)

Cost: $44.95 for adults, $27.95 for children

Check out JUNO award-winning band The Halluci Nation

What: The Grey Eagle Event Centre is excited to present “The Halluci Nation” on Saturday, June 25! Formerly “A Tribe Called Red,” The Halluci Nation is the JUNO award-winning electronic DJ collective known for their genre-bending blend of hip-hop, dubstep and First Nations musical traditions.

Snap up tickets today.

When: June 25

Time: Doors at 6:30 pm, show at 8 pm

Where: Grey Eagle Event Centre (3777 Grey Eagle Drive, Calgary)

Tickets: Tickets are available from $49 through Grey Eagle or on Ticketmaster

Walk into a parallel universe at Calgary’s science centre

What: Fascinated by the idea of parallel universes? If so, you can now take a deeper trip into the world of the subatomic in an exhibit at Telus Spark Science Centre’s digital immersion gallery. The team at Calgary’s science centre has taken what many would consider to be the hardest science subject – quantum physics – and turned it into a floor-to-ceiling visual adventure that everyone can relate to.

When: Open as of March 1, 2022

Time: Science centre hours (9 am to 4 pm Monday through Thursday, 9 am to 5 pm Friday through Sunday)

Where: TELUS Spark Science Centre (220 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary)

Cost: Included with general admission ($26 for adults, $19 for children)