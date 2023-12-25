9 awesome things to do in Calgary this week: December 25 to 29

Christmas Day and the few days following are times when many Calgarians are enjoying a Christmas break and looking for fun things to do! With so many places closed for the holiday, finding the best way to celebrate the big day can sometimes be hard.

Whether or not you have the time off, there are awesome things happening at all times of the day and evening throughout the week, so you’re bound to find a fun way to celebrate!

Christmas Get Together

What: If you want to get together with a group of new friends, head to this holiday social in Airdrie on Christmas. There will be good food and even better conversation.

When: December 25, noon to 5 pm

Where: 224 Hillcrest Road SW, Airdrie

Price: FREE, and you can reserve a spot here

Check out the residential light displays around YYC

What: There are so many incredible light displays around the city this year, and we did a roundup (including addresses) of six of them here. There is even one with photo ops, a Santa mailbox, food bank donations and more!

When: Various times, but many close around 10, so don’t head out too late!

Where: You can check out a list of addresses on a local residential light display registry, Lighten UP Calgary, or visit the ones we checked out.

Price: FREE

Check out the new Calcutta Cricket Club location

What: Calcutta Cricket Club is one of the city’s favourite food spots, and it’s recently reopened in its new location. We wrote an article all about the new location and menu here.

When: 11:30 am to 10 pm daily

Where: 1213 1st Street SW, Calgary

Silver and Bold at Telus Spark

What: Visit Telus Spark this week and check out this holiday celebration at the intersection of “silver bells” and silver (the metal). The centre promises that “Spark guests can reflect on the holidays while enjoying the whole science centre AG-tivated with fun experiences, delicious treats, a new Holiday Countdown experience, hands-on science experiments, robots, shopping, and so much more!”

When: November 16, 2023, to January 7, 2024

Where: Telus Spark — 220 Saint George’s Drive NE

Price: Tickets are $19 for kids and $26 for adults and can be purchased online here

Santa Claus Skis

What: Santa will be visiting the Lake Louise Ski Resort on Christmas, where he will be “skiing with his elves and Griff the Grizzly, stopping for pictures and handing out candy to everyone on the Nice List.” If you stop by on the 23rd, you’ll also be able to warm up in the lodge with a giant Christmas feast!

Where: Lake Louise Ski Resort – 1 Whitehorn Road, Lake Louise

When: December 23 to 25, with a Christmas Feast on December 23

Price: Tickets to the hill vary and can be purchased online here

Santa Skis at Sunshine Village

What: Shred some snow with Santa this Christmas at Banff’s Sunshine Village. Guests who dress up in their best Santa outfit can ski for a special ticketed window rate. Proceeds from ticket sales go to a charity of Banff Sunshine’s choice.

Where: Banff Sunshine

When: December 25

Price: The price of a lift ticket, which can be purchased online here

In Search of Christmas Spirit

What: Local Indigenous artist Jason Carter designed a unique multi-sensory light trail for visitors to enjoy. It’s an immersive storytelling experience that tells the story of the wildlife of Banff National Park. The trail is complete with illuminated sculptures and captivating sound effects.

Where: Cascade of Time Garden – Cave Avenue, Banff

When: Select dates from November 17 to December 31, 4:30 to 9:30 pm.

Price: Free, but tickets are required and can be purchased online here.

Skating

What: Skating at Olympic Plaza will be open on Christmas Day! If you don’t have your own skates, you can rent some for cheap at the plaza!

When: 10 am to 9 pm

Where: Olympic Plaza — 228 8th Avenue SE

Lions Festival of Lights

What: The Lions Festival of Lights is an annual tradition for many Calgarians who enjoy the festive sight at Confederation Park. Just because it’s free doesn’t make this light show any less incredible; it’s truly a gem of the holiday season!

When: November 25, 2023, to January 8, 2024

Where: 14th Street NW & 24th Avenue NW

Price: FREE