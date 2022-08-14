11 things to do in Calgary this week: August 15 to 21

Another week with lots of things to do in Calgary. Canadian rockers hit the stage for a pair of nights and more festivals to check out.

Plus another full week on 17th Avenue.

Here are 11 things to do this week in Calgary:

Enjoy Summer on 17th

What: The legendary 17th Ave is giving everyone something to enjoy with Summer on 17th. Events like fitness in the park, live music and entertainment plus all the great stores, bars, and restaurants you love on 17th Ave. This week, you can check out a free art class featuring Pollock-style painting, an outdoor row class with Move, and live entertainment including a DJ, classical performers, dancers and more! Plus, there’s plenty of free seating in the park, and proximity to all your favourite 17th Ave restaurants for pre and post-event eats!

When:

August 15 – Live music from Arlene Orchard and Chance Devlin, 6 to 8 p.m.

August 17 – Live music from Emily Vay, 6 to 8 p.m.

August 19 – Live DJ performance from Jack Fowle, 6 to 8 p.m.

August 20 – Live music from saxophonist, CK Sax, 1 to 4 p.m., Jet Dance performance, 2 to 3 p.m.

August 21 – Outdoor yoga class brought to you by GoodLife Fitness, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Classical music

from Soprano Kathleen Morrison and Pianist Carlos Foggin, 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.

Where: Tomkins Park – 17th Avenue SW and 8th Street SW

Cost: Free (registration is required for Fitness in the Park)

Rock out with Metric

What: Canadian Rock Group Metric and fellow Canadians Dear Rouge are playing at the Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium for two nights. This is after the release of their eighth studio album, Formentera.

When: August 15 and 16

Where: Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium (1415 14 Avenue NW)

Tickets: Starting at $31

Discover some local vendors and artists with Tiny Roots

What: Tiny Roots look to highlight Calgary’s grassroots creators. Featuring local makers and artists, musicians, drag performers, vintage sellers, food trucks, community art, and more! Visitors pay what they can to get in with half of the proceeds donated to Skipping Stone.

When: Friday, August 19

Where: Killarney-Glenarry Community Association (2828 28 Street SW)

Tickets: Pay What You Can

Have a day at the fair at Granary Road

What: Granary Road’s biggest festival is back with the Family Fun Fair! Come enjoy a carnival-themed day with games to play, delicious fair-themed food and fun surprises! You can meet the animals, take rides on our rover train, and shop from some great vendors.

When: August 20 and August 21

Where: Granary Road – Farmer’s Market & Active Learning Park (226066 112 St W, Foothills County, AB)

Tickets: Pay What You Can

Celebrate Alberta Cuisine with Alberta on the Plate

What: To celebrate Alberta Food Week, Alberta on the Plate’s participating establishments will be showcasing the incredible bounty of local farms, producers and ingredients. It is a province-wide dine-around where participating restaurants offer fixed-price menus highlighting local producers, growers, distillers, and brewers.

When: August 12 – August 21

Where: Various locations around the city

Check out Calgary’s bright side with YYC Bump

What: Tour around the city and see the works of local, national and international artists with murals decorating Calgary. They got off to a huge start with the World’s Tallest Mural downtown. BUMP started as the Beltline Uruab Murals Project in 2017 and has grown into a city-wide, street art festival.

When: On now until August 28

Where: Across the city

Tickets: Free

Feel better about yourself while seeing the Museum of Failure

What: See a collection of over 130 failed innovations like Google Glass, New Coke, and Colgate Frozen Dinners. The museum made its debut in Sweden and was put together by psychologist and innovation researcher, Dr. Samuel West. He believes people will be inspired to innovate and lose their fear of failure if they see the blunders of large corporations. If you feel you need to get a couple “oops” moments off your chest, there is a failure confessional at the end of the tour.

When: Opens July 1 at 10 am

Where: Southcentre Mall – 100 Anderson Road SE

Tickets: $28.11 for general admission

Take in some Music in the Plaza

What: The shows will take place inside Heritage Park at the historic Didsbury bandstand, where attendees can come together with a safe and comfortable amount of wide-open space. Enjoy some of the best acts the local music scene has to offer. As always, rain or shine, the show will go on. From folk to funk and country to Celtic, this year’s line-up of FREE concerts offers something to suit any taste.

When: Every Wednesday until August 31

Time: 6 to 8 pm

Where: Heritage Park – 1900 Heritage Drive SW

Cost: Free

Take in some amazing views at the Sunset Festival in Banff

What: Enjoy some of the best views in the world at the Sunset Festival in Banff. Each night (weather dependent of course) enjoy live music, craft drinks, and donairs. The real star of the evening is mother nature. You can take it all in from the Sunset Viewing Deck.

When: June 30 to September 5

Time: 5:30 to 9:30 pm

Where: Banff Gondola

Cost: Tickets start at $48

Have a “wild” brunch at the Calgary Zoo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Calgary Zoo (@thecalgaryzoo)

What: Enjoy weekend brunch at the Calgary Zoo. Held in the heart of Destination Africa, the zoo’s Safari Brunch features both gourmet and comfort breakfast foods, including a free-flowing chocolate fountain with fresh fruit, eggs Benedict with Canadian bacon, a Belgian waffle bar, and much more.

When: Every Sunday until November 13

Time: First seating 9 to 10:30 am, second seating 11 am to 12:30 pm, and third seating on select dates from 1 to 2:30 pm

Where: Calgary Zoo – 210 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary

Cost: $44.95 for adults, $27.95 for children

Walk into a parallel universe at Calgary’s science centre

What: Fascinated by the idea of parallel universes? If so, you can now take a deeper trip into the world of the subatomic in an exhibit at Telus Spark Science Centre’s digital immersion gallery. The team at Calgary’s science centre has taken what many would consider to be the hardest science subject – quantum physics – and turned it into a floor-to-ceiling visual adventure that everyone can relate to.

When: Open as of March 1, 2022

Time: Science centre hours (9 am to 4 pm Monday through Thursday, 9 am to 5 pm Friday through Sunday)

Where: TELUS Spark Science Centre – 220 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary

Cost: Included with general admission ($26 for adults, $19 for children)