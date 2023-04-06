10 things to do in Calgary this weekend: April 7 to 9

It is a long weekend in the city and there are some great things to do in Calgary for you to enjoy some spring weather and fun with the family.

We also get to enjoy a great concert or take in a classic night of theatre.

Here are 13 things to do this weekend in Calgary.

What: Get your bunny ears and Easter egg baskets ready! It’s time to hop your little bunnies down to the zoo for the 2023 Easter Eggstravaganza. The zoo is spreading the fun over four exciting days with games, delicious treats, and animal enrichment surprises all included in your day admission ticket.

When: April 7 to April 10

Where: Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo

Time: 9 am to 5 pm

Two-time Tony Award-winning director and choreographer Jerry Mitchell brings Pretty Woman from the big screen to the Calgary Stage April 4-9 with an original score by Grammy winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance.

When: April 4 to 9

Where: Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

Cost: Starting at $82.49

What: The Roughnecks season is winding down so there are only a couple of chances to check out the best party in town. Head down to the dome to check out the Roughnecks against Panther City.

When: April 8

Where: Scotiabank Saddledome

Cost: Starting at $33.84

The Calgary folk group comes back home for what is sure to be a fantastic show when they bring their Yes Oui Stil Tour to town on April 8 at the Bella Concert Hall on the campus of Mount Royal University.

When: April 8

Where: Bella Concert Hall — 18 Mount Royal Circle SW

Time: 8 pm

Tickets: Start at $34.50

What: A new Nickelback exhibit is coming to Calgary this month to remind fans of the band’s many accomplishments. This year’s exhibition will feature a number of instruments used by the band, some personal items, concert footage, and behind-the-scenes photos, all of which help capture the band’s rise and experiences as an internationally celebrated rock band.

When: From now until February 2024

Where: Studio Bell at the National Music Centre — 850 4th Street SE

Tickets: Studio Bell admission: $21.50 for adults, $16.50 for students/seniors (65+), $13.50 for children (3 to 12 years of age), and free for children under 3 years of age.

What: The Beauty and The Beast Immersive Cocktail Experience, a fairytale journey that you definitely don’t want to miss, is in Calgary. This wonderful adventure, from the same team behind the Alice in Wonderland experience, is coming to Sunny Cider Bar for a limited time starting on March 24. Based on the Jeanne-Marie Leprince de Beaumont fairytale, guests of this interactive experience will be surrounded by people who have become household objects, like talking clocks.

When: From now until December 31

Where: Sunny Cider Bar — 14th Avenue NE

Price: $47 per person; buy here

What: An exhibit at Heritage Park will examine the long history of Calgary’s Chinatown. We Were Here is an exploration of the three iterations of Chinatown in Calgary and the stories of the people who lived there, through creative writing, illustrations, audio, and historical photographs. The exhibit features five stories written by members of Calgary’s Chinese community, which are fictionalized accounts of events that occurred in early Chinatown. It’s an exhibit of art and imagination that celebrates Chinese culture in the Prairies.

When: From now until April 30

Time: Tuesday to Sunday, 10 am to 4 pm

Where: Heritage Park

Tickets: Included in your Gasolina Alley Admission ($14.95)

What: The Alice: An Immersive Cocktail Experience, a topsy-turvy cocktail adventure that you definitely don’t want to miss, is returning to Calgary this month by popular demand. Allow things to get as “curious and curiouser” as you’d like by creating your own Alice in Wonderland-inspired cocktails. Just like in the famous book and movie, guests of this interactive experience will be able to immerse themselves into this fantasy world by discovering secrets in backward mirrors, playing croquet, and playing in a human-sized chess match!

When: From now until May 14

Where: Sunny Cider Bar — 14th Avenue NE

Price: $47 per person; buy here

What: A mesmerizing new experience is coming to Calgary with Wonderspaces making its international debut at Telus Spark. This long-term experience coming to the Telus Spark Science Centre will feature nine unique, interactive art installations.

When: March to October

Where: Telus Spark – 220 Saint George’s Drive Northeast

Tickets: Included in general admission or a Spark Membership