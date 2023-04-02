11 things to do in Calgary this week: April 3 to April 9
We are heading toward a long weekend and there are so many great things to do in Calgary, plus some extra fun ways to enjoy Easter weekend.
There are also some classic shows to check out.
Here are 11 things to do this week in Calgary.
Take in a classic with Pretty Woman
What: Two-time Tony Award-winning director and choreographer Jerry Mitchell brings Pretty Woman from the big screen to the Calgary Stage from April 4 to 9, with an original score by Grammy-winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance.
When: April 4 to 9
Where: Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
Cost: Starting at $82.49
Head to the zoo for a wild Eggstravaganza
What: Get your bunny ears and Easter egg baskets ready! It’s time to hop your little bunnies down to the zoo for the 2023 Easter Eggstravaganza. The Calgary Zoo is spreading the fun over four exciting days with games, delicious treats, and animal enrichment surprises all included in your day admission ticket.
When: April 7 to April 10
Where: Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo
Time: 9 am to 5 pm
Cheer on the Roughnecks at the dome
What: The Roughnecks season is winding down so there are only a couple of chances to check out the best party in town. Head down to the dome to check out the Roughnecks against Panther City.
When: April 8
Where: Scotiabank Saddledome
Cost: Starting at $33.84
Enjoy a great show with Reuben and The Dark
What: The Calgary folk group comes back home for what is sure to be a fantastic show when they bring their Yes Oui Stil Tour to town on April 8 at the Bella Concert Hall on the campus of Mount Royal University.
When: April 8
Where: Bella Concert Hall — 18 Mount Royal Circle SW
Time: 8 pm
Tickets: Start at $34.50
Have a scary night out with Heritage Park Ghost Tours
What: Heritage Park Ghost Tours are back to haunt the people of Calgary again this week, proving scary season isn’t just for October. Every Wednesday, as darkness falls on Heritage Park, the ghosts and spirits come out for a scary night.
When: Wednesdays from March 15 to April 19
Time: 7 to 8:30 pm
Where: Heritage Park — 1900 Heritage Drive SW
Cost: $23.95
Get reminded about Nickelback at the National Music Centre
What: A new Nickelback exhibit is coming to Calgary this month to remind fans of the band’s many accomplishments. This year’s exhibition will feature a number of instruments used by the band, some personal items, concert footage, and behind-the-scenes photos, all of which help capture the band’s rise and experiences as an internationally celebrated rock band.
When: March 9 to February 2024
Where: Studio Bell at the National Music Centre — 850 4th Street SE
Tickets: Studio Bell admission: $21.50 for adults, $16.50 for students/seniors (65+), $13.50 for children (3 to 12 years of age), and free for children under 3 years of age.
Enjoy a tale as old as time with a Beauty and the Beast experience
What: The Beauty and The Beast Immersive Cocktail Experience, a fairytale journey that you definitely don’t want to miss, is in Calgary. This wonderful adventure, from the same team behind the Alice in Wonderland experience, is coming to Sunny Cider Bar for a limited time starting on March 24. Based on the Jeanne-Marie Leprince de Beaumont fairytale, guests of this interactive experience will be surrounded by people who have become household objects, like talking clocks.
When: March 24 to December 31
Where: Sunny Cider Bar — 14th Avenue NE
Price: $47 per person; buy here
Experience Wonderspaces in Calgary at Telus Spark
What: A mesmerizing new experience is coming to Calgary with Wonderspaces making its international debut at Telus Spark. This long-term experience coming to the Telus Spark Science Centre will feature nine unique, interactive art installations.
When: March to October
Where: Telus Spark – 220 Saint George’s Drive Northeast
Tickets: Included in general admission or a Spark Membership
Step into a fairytale with The Alice: An Immersive Cocktail Experience
What: The Alice: An Immersive Cocktail Experience, a topsy-turvy cocktail adventure that you definitely don’t want to miss, is returning to Calgary this month by popular demand. Allow things to get as “curious and curiouser” as you’d like by creating your own Alice in Wonderland-inspired cocktails. Just like in the famous book and movie, guests of this interactive experience will be able to immerse themselves into this fantasy world by discovering secrets in backward mirrors, playing croquet, and playing in a human-sized chess match!
When: March 10 to May 14
Where: Sunny Cider Bar — 14th Avenue NE, Calgary
Price: $47 per person; buy here
Learn about the history of Chinatown in Calgary
What: This exhibit at Heritage Park will examine the long history of Calgary’s Chinatown. “We Were Here” is an exploration of the three iterations of Chinatown in Calgary and the stories of the people who lived there through creative writing, illustrations, audio, and historical photographs. The exhibit features five stories written by members of Calgary’s Chinese community that are fictionalized accounts of events that occurred in early Chinatown. It’s an exhibit of art and imagination that celebrates Chinese culture in the Prairies.
When: Until April 30
Time: Tuesday to Sunday, 10 am to 4 pm
Where: Heritage Park
Tickets: Included in your Gasolina Alley Admission ($14.95)
Test your skills at Potion Putt
What: This boozy experience offers the chance to have some golf fun even in the winter months. This is from the same team that has brought similar pop-up adventures to Calgary, like the Alice Cocktail Experience and the Peter Pan experience Neverland.
This “crazy golf course” is inspired by a certain famous wizard who can’t be named for copyright reasons. There will be nine holes to play as you come across bubbling cauldrons filled with tasty potions that may even help you cast a few spells to help you complete some of the mystical tee-off challenges.
When: Until May 31
Where: Springbank Links Golf Club – 125 Hackamore Trail, Calgary
Price: $15 per person; buy here