11 things to do in Calgary this week: April 3 to April 9

We are heading toward a long weekend and there are so many great things to do in Calgary, plus some extra fun ways to enjoy Easter weekend.

There are also some classic shows to check out.

Here are 11 things to do this week in Calgary.

What: Two-time Tony Award-winning director and choreographer Jerry Mitchell brings Pretty Woman from the big screen to the Calgary Stage from April 4 to 9, with an original score by Grammy-winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance.

When: April 4 to 9

Where: Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

Cost: Starting at $82.49

What: Get your bunny ears and Easter egg baskets ready! It’s time to hop your little bunnies down to the zoo for the 2023 Easter Eggstravaganza. The Calgary Zoo is spreading the fun over four exciting days with games, delicious treats, and animal enrichment surprises all included in your day admission ticket.

When: April 7 to April 10

Where: Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo

Time: 9 am to 5 pm

What: The Roughnecks season is winding down so there are only a couple of chances to check out the best party in town. Head down to the dome to check out the Roughnecks against Panther City.

When: April 8

Where: Scotiabank Saddledome

Cost: Starting at $33.84

What: The Calgary folk group comes back home for what is sure to be a fantastic show when they bring their Yes Oui Stil Tour to town on April 8 at the Bella Concert Hall on the campus of Mount Royal University.

When: April 8

Where: Bella Concert Hall — 18 Mount Royal Circle SW

Time: 8 pm

Tickets: Start at $34.50

What: Heritage Park Ghost Tours are back to haunt the people of Calgary again this week, proving scary season isn’t just for October. Every Wednesday, as darkness falls on Heritage Park, the ghosts and spirits come out for a scary night.

When: Wednesdays from March 15 to April 19

Time: 7 to 8:30 pm

Where: Heritage Park — 1900 Heritage Drive SW

Cost: $23.95

What: A new Nickelback exhibit is coming to Calgary this month to remind fans of the band’s many accomplishments. This year’s exhibition will feature a number of instruments used by the band, some personal items, concert footage, and behind-the-scenes photos, all of which help capture the band’s rise and experiences as an internationally celebrated rock band.

When: March 9 to February 2024

Where: Studio Bell at the National Music Centre — 850 4th Street SE

Tickets: Studio Bell admission: $21.50 for adults, $16.50 for students/seniors (65+), $13.50 for children (3 to 12 years of age), and free for children under 3 years of age.

What: The Beauty and The Beast Immersive Cocktail Experience, a fairytale journey that you definitely don’t want to miss, is in Calgary. This wonderful adventure, from the same team behind the Alice in Wonderland experience, is coming to Sunny Cider Bar for a limited time starting on March 24. Based on the Jeanne-Marie Leprince de Beaumont fairytale, guests of this interactive experience will be surrounded by people who have become household objects, like talking clocks.

When: March 24 to December 31

Where: Sunny Cider Bar — 14th Avenue NE

Price: $47 per person; buy here

What: A mesmerizing new experience is coming to Calgary with Wonderspaces making its international debut at Telus Spark. This long-term experience coming to the Telus Spark Science Centre will feature nine unique, interactive art installations.

When: March to October

Where: Telus Spark – 220 Saint George’s Drive Northeast

Tickets: Included in general admission or a Spark Membership

What: The Alice: An Immersive Cocktail Experience, a topsy-turvy cocktail adventure that you definitely don’t want to miss, is returning to Calgary this month by popular demand. Allow things to get as “curious and curiouser” as you’d like by creating your own Alice in Wonderland-inspired cocktails. Just like in the famous book and movie, guests of this interactive experience will be able to immerse themselves into this fantasy world by discovering secrets in backward mirrors, playing croquet, and playing in a human-sized chess match!

When: March 10 to May 14

Where: Sunny Cider Bar — 14th Avenue NE, Calgary

Price: $47 per person; buy here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heritage Park YYC (@heritageparkyyc)

What: This exhibit at Heritage Park will examine the long history of Calgary’s Chinatown. “We Were Here” is an exploration of the three iterations of Chinatown in Calgary and the stories of the people who lived there through creative writing, illustrations, audio, and historical photographs. The exhibit features five stories written by members of Calgary’s Chinese community that are fictionalized accounts of events that occurred in early Chinatown. It’s an exhibit of art and imagination that celebrates Chinese culture in the Prairies.

When: Until April 30

Time: Tuesday to Sunday, 10 am to 4 pm

Where: Heritage Park

Tickets: Included in your Gasolina Alley Admission ($14.95)

Test your skills at Potion Putt

What: This boozy experience offers the chance to have some golf fun even in the winter months. This is from the same team that has brought similar pop-up adventures to Calgary, like the Alice Cocktail Experience and the Peter Pan experience Neverland.

This “crazy golf course” is inspired by a certain famous wizard who can’t be named for copyright reasons. There will be nine holes to play as you come across bubbling cauldrons filled with tasty potions that may even help you cast a few spells to help you complete some of the mystical tee-off challenges.

When: Until May 31

Where: Springbank Links Golf Club – 125 Hackamore Trail, Calgary

Price: $15 per person; buy here