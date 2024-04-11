12 awesome things to do this weekend in Calgary: April 12 to 14

It’s going to be a beautiful, sunny weekend in Calgary, with double-digit highs in the forecast. If you’re looking for ways to enjoy the weather, there are so many fun things to do!

From a major toy show to birding at one of the city’s beloved local parks, you’re bound to find something to look forward to. It’s also the last weekend to check out a big interactive exhibit that has had Calgarians swooning.

Calgary Toy Show

What: The annual Calgary Toy Show is back, and it’s the biggest one yet! There will be 83 tables full of collectible toys to choose from.

When: April 13, 10 to 3:30 pm

Where: Edgemont Community Centre – 33 Edgevalley Circle NW

Price: Between $3 and $5; cash only at the door

Open House Job Fair

What: If you’re looking for a new job, this major job fair at Standard General could be a great place to start looking!

When: April 13 from 10 am to 2 pm

Where: Standard General Head Office – 9660 Enterprise Way SE

Price: FREE, but applicants must be over 18 and able to drive a vehicle

Eid Ul-Fitr Festival at Winsport

What: There’s a massive Eid UL-Fitr Celebration happening this weekend at WinSport! There will be delicious traditional food and vibrant cultural performances to mark the end of Ramadan.

When: April 13 from 10 am to 8 pm

Where: Winsport – 151 Canada Olympic Road SW

Price: Tickets start at $36 plus fees and can be purchased here

Hood’s up at Heritage Park

What: Different cars are featured each week so that visitors can take a peek inside the engines of some incredible vintage vehicles!

When: Now until April 25

Where: Heritage Park Historical Village 0 1900 Heritage Drive SW

Price: $8.95 for kids and $15.95 for adults

DIY nail art workshop

What: If doing your nails is expensive, this workshop will give you the tools you need to get creative on your own!

When: Multiple nights starting this Friday

Where: Palak Studio Ink – 12318 Barlow Trail Northeast #235

Price: $35 plus fees and can be purchased here

Check out an exhibit at the Esker Foundation

What: The Esker Foundation is one of the city’s favourite public art galleries, and for good reason. It’s a vibrant hub for creativity, and this week, you’ll be able to see Juan Ortiz-Apuy’s Tropicana, a visual and sensory treat with a deep and meaningful message.

When: Various shows to check out; view the full list here

Where: Esker Foundation — 1011 9th Avenue SE

Price: FREE

Barnyard Baby Days

What: If you can’t get animals but want to get up close and personal with them, you won’t want to miss this springtime baby animal festival at Butterfield Acres!

When: Weekends starting on March 30

Where: Butterfield Acres – 254077 Rocky Ridge Road NW

Price: Ranging from $15.99 to $17.99 and can be purchased online

Birding at St-Patrick's Island

What: It’s the start of spring, and it’s time to start birding! You might catch sight of anything from Bald Eagles, Merlins, Common Mergansers, Nuthatches, and Woodpeckers to Canada Geese! This guided tour will give you a good introduction to this “wild” pastime.

When: April 13, 9:30 to 11:30 am

Where: 656 Confluence Way SE

Price: $5 and can be purchased here Throwback movie at Fort Calgary

What: Fort Calgary is showing two iconic film throwbacks at its vintage-inspired theatre this weekend. Saturday, you can catch The Goonies, and Space James will be playing on Sunday. Tickets are super reasonably priced and include popcorn!

When: April 12 to 14

Where: Fort Calgary — 750 9th Avenue SE

Price: $12 plus tax and can be purchased here

Mirror Mirror at Chinook Centre

Mirror Mirror at Chinook Centre

What: It’s the last weekend to check out this interactive art exhibit that has taken over the old Nordstrom building in Chinook. Mirror Mirror is an experience Moment Factory describes as “a playground of immersive art that transports you to a world blurring the boundaries between reality and imagination.” It’s a treat for all the senses, being an installation that combines “scenography, light, words, original music, and interactivity to create a surreal and sensory playground of immersive art that reconnects us to our imagination.”

We checked it out for ourselves and were blown away! Every single room is a visual treat that is guaranteed to make for a perfect photo backdrop.

When: Running until April 14

Where: North Court Chinook Centre

Price: $22 for adults and $18 for children

Da Vinci The Exhibition at Telus Spark

What: Da Vinci fans won’t want to miss this incredible exhibit that just opened at Telus Spark. The event says guests will have the chance to “delve into da Vinci’s advanced understanding of science, mathematics, and nature through themed galleries showcasing his designs, from helicopters to visionary city plans.”

When: Now until May 5

Where: Telus Spark — 220 Saint George’s Drive Northeast

Price: $26 for adults; can be purchased here