12 awesome things to do this weekend in Calgary: April 12 to 14
It’s going to be a beautiful, sunny weekend in Calgary, with double-digit highs in the forecast. If you’re looking for ways to enjoy the weather, there are so many fun things to do!
From a major toy show to birding at one of the city’s beloved local parks, you’re bound to find something to look forward to. It’s also the last weekend to check out a big interactive exhibit that has had Calgarians swooning.
Calgary Toy Show
What: The annual Calgary Toy Show is back, and it’s the biggest one yet! There will be 83 tables full of collectible toys to choose from.
When: April 13, 10 to 3:30 pm
Where: Edgemont Community Centre – 33 Edgevalley Circle NW
Price: Between $3 and $5; cash only at the door
Open House Job Fair
What: If you’re looking for a new job, this major job fair at Standard General could be a great place to start looking!
When: April 13 from 10 am to 2 pm
Where: Standard General Head Office – 9660 Enterprise Way SE
Price: FREE, but applicants must be over 18 and able to drive a vehicle
Eid Ul-Fitr Festival at Winsport
What: There’s a massive Eid UL-Fitr Celebration happening this weekend at WinSport! There will be delicious traditional food and vibrant cultural performances to mark the end of Ramadan.
When: April 13 from 10 am to 8 pm
Where: Winsport – 151 Canada Olympic Road SW
Price: Tickets start at $36 plus fees and can be purchased here
Hood’s up at Heritage Park
What: Different cars are featured each week so that visitors can take a peek inside the engines of some incredible vintage vehicles!
When: Now until April 25
Where: Heritage Park Historical Village 0 1900 Heritage Drive SW
Price: $8.95 for kids and $15.95 for adults
DIY nail art workshop
What: If doing your nails is expensive, this workshop will give you the tools you need to get creative on your own!
When: Multiple nights starting this Friday
Where: Palak Studio Ink – 12318 Barlow Trail Northeast #235
Price: $35 plus fees and can be purchased here
Check out an exhibit at the Esker Foundation
What: The Esker Foundation is one of the city’s favourite public art galleries, and for good reason. It’s a vibrant hub for creativity, and this week, you’ll be able to see Juan Ortiz-Apuy’s Tropicana, a visual and sensory treat with a deep and meaningful message.
When: Various shows to check out; view the full list here
Where: Esker Foundation — 1011 9th Avenue SE
Price: FREE
Barnyard Baby Days
What: If you can’t get animals but want to get up close and personal with them, you won’t want to miss this springtime baby animal festival at Butterfield Acres!
When: Weekends starting on March 30
Where: Butterfield Acres – 254077 Rocky Ridge Road NW
Price: Ranging from $15.99 to $17.99 and can be purchased online
Birding at St-Patrick’s Island
When: April 13, 9:30 to 11:30 am
Where: 656 Confluence Way SE
Price: $5 and can be purchased here
Throwback movie at Fort Calgary
What: Fort Calgary is showing two iconic film throwbacks at its vintage-inspired theatre this weekend. Saturday, you can catch The Goonies, and Space James will be playing on Sunday. Tickets are super reasonably priced and include popcorn!
When: April 12 to 14
Where: Fort Calgary — 750 9th Avenue SE
Price: $12 plus tax and can be purchased here
Mirror Mirror at Chinook Centre
What: It’s the last weekend to check out this interactive art exhibit that has taken over the old Nordstrom building in Chinook. Mirror Mirror is an experience Moment Factory describes as “a playground of immersive art that transports you to a world blurring the boundaries between reality and imagination.” It’s a treat for all the senses, being an installation that combines “scenography, light, words, original music, and interactivity to create a surreal and sensory playground of immersive art that reconnects us to our imagination.”
We checked it out for ourselves and were blown away! Every single room is a visual treat that is guaranteed to make for a perfect photo backdrop.
When: Running until April 14
Where: North Court Chinook Centre
Price: $22 for adults and $18 for children
What: Da Vinci fans won’t want to miss this incredible exhibit that just opened at Telus Spark. The event says guests will have the chance to “delve into da Vinci’s advanced understanding of science, mathematics, and nature through themed galleries showcasing his designs, from helicopters to visionary city plans.”
When: Now until May 5
Where: Telus Spark — 220 Saint George’s Drive Northeast
Price: $26 for adults; can be purchased here
What: Calgary finally has a roller skating rink again, complete with a disco ball! If you feel like getting down and funky this weekend, this is the place to do it.
When: Various times; for a full schedule of what’s on, click here
Where: 42 Highfield, 1100 42nd Avenue SE
Tickets: Prices range from $12 to $18 and can be purchased here