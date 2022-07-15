Things to do at the Calgary Stampede: July 15

We head into the final weekend of the Calgary Stampede but there is still a lot to do with concerts, events, and of course pancakes!

Some legendary performers from the worlds of hip-hop, pop, rock, and country are in Calgary for a loaded day.

On the Grounds

Get your tickets here.

Concerts

1 pm (Gates Open) Blue Rodeo – Cowboys Music Fest

3 pm Emmett Jerome – Window on the West Stage

4 pm Mariya Stokes – Nashville North

4:30 pm Larry Krause – Window on the West Stage

4:45 pm Jory Kinjo – Virgin Plus Stage

5 pm Tokyo Police Club – Coca-Cola Stage

6 pm Son of John – Window on the West Stage

6 pm Tristan Horncastle – Nashville North

6:30 pm The New Pornographers – Coca-Cola Stage

8 pm Wolf Parade – Coca-Cola Stage

9 pm Dirty Radio – The Virgin Plus Stage

9 pm Naturalist – Virgin Plus Stage

9 pm Nicky Genesis – Virgin Plus Stage

9 pm The Funk Hunters – Virgin Plus Stage

9:30 pm Cold War Kids – Coca-Cola Stage

10 pm Steven Lee Olsen – Nashville North

11:30 pm Drew Gregory – Nashville North

Events

11 am Blacksmiths – Northern Lights Arena

11 am Historical Tours – Information Guest Services

11 am Canadian National Miniature Horse Show – Nutrien Western Event Centre

11:30 am Paw Patrol Story Time – BMO Kids’ Zone

11:30 am Dog Bowl – BMO Centre – Hall D

12 pm Meet and Greet w/ Marshall, Chase and Sky – BMO Kids’ Zone

12 pm Community Stage Cultural Performance – The Market

1 pm Powwow Demonstration – Elbow River Camp

1:30 pm Stampede Rodeo – GMC Stadium

1:40 pm Monster Energy Compound – Saddledome Steps

2 pm Calgary Stampede Showband – Saddledome Steps

2 pm Bob The Builder Live Show – BMO Kids’ Zone

2 pm Community Stage Cultural Performance – The Market

2:30 pm Dog Bowl – BMO Centre – Hall D

2:30 pm Hand Games – Elbow River Camp

3 pm Team Cattle Penning Warm Up – Northern Lights Arena

3 pm Paw Patrol Story Time – BMO Kids’ Zone

3:30 pm Meet and Greet with Marshall, Chase and Sky – BMO Kids’ Zone

3:30 pm Kitchen Theatre – The Market

4 pm Team Cattle Penning 10 Class – Nutrien Western Event Centre

4 pm Calgary Public Library – Elbow River Camp

4 pm Community Stage Cultural Performance – The Market

4 pm Monster Energy Compound – Saddledome Steps

4 pm Draft Horse Town Demo – Northern Lights Arena

4:30 pm Kitchen Theatre – The Market

4:30 pm Dog Bowl – BMO Centre – Hall D

4:30 pm Showriders – Northern Lights Arena

5:30 pm Bob The Builder Live Show – BMO Kids’ Zone

5:30 pm Kitchen Theatre – The Market

5:30 pm Cowboy Up Warm Up – Northern Lights Arena

6 pm Sharing Our Culture – Elbow River Camp

6:30 pm Showriders – Northern Lights Arena

6:30 pm Cowboy Up Challenge Round One – Nutrien Western Event Centre

6:50 pm Band of Outriders – Saddledome Steps

7 pm Dog Bowl – BMO Centre – Hall D

7:30 pm Monster Energy Compound – Saddledome Steps

7:45 pm Evening Show – GMC Stadium

8:20 pm Band of Outriders and Stampede Showband – Saddledome Steps

10:40 pm Monster Energy Compound – Saddledome Steps

Around the City

Pancake Breakfasts

9 am Caravan Committee Pancake Breakfast – The Genesis Centre

9 am Prolific Sports House

9 am Norfolk Housing

Concerts

12 pm Robert Adam – The CORE Cowboys Stampede Pop Up

1 pm Doublesuede – Tomkins Park

2 pm Stampede Serenades w/ Flint and Feather – National Music Centre

3 pm Stampede Serenades w/ Flint and Feather – National Music Centre

3 pm Oxford Stomp w/ Our Lady Peace and Serena Ryder

5 pm (Doors) Bryce Vine – NTNL Saloon

6 pm (Doors) Zedd and Capozzi – Badlands Music Festival

7 pm Chad Brownlee – Wildhorse Saloon

Events

8:30 am – Fluor Rope Square – Olympic Plaza