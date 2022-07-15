Things to do at the Calgary Stampede: July 15

We head into the final weekend of the Calgary Stampede but there is still a lot to do with concerts, events, and of course pancakes!
Some legendary performers from the worlds of hip-hop, pop, rock, and country are in Calgary for a loaded day.
On the Grounds
Concerts
1 pm (Gates Open) Blue Rodeo – Cowboys Music Fest
3 pm Emmett Jerome – Window on the West Stage
4 pm Mariya Stokes – Nashville North
4:30 pm Larry Krause – Window on the West Stage
4:45 pm Jory Kinjo – Virgin Plus Stage
5 pm Tokyo Police Club – Coca-Cola Stage
6 pm Son of John – Window on the West Stage
6 pm Tristan Horncastle – Nashville North
6:30 pm The New Pornographers – Coca-Cola Stage
8 pm Wolf Parade – Coca-Cola Stage
9 pm Dirty Radio – The Virgin Plus Stage
9 pm Naturalist – Virgin Plus Stage
9 pm Nicky Genesis – Virgin Plus Stage
9 pm The Funk Hunters – Virgin Plus Stage
9:30 pm Cold War Kids – Coca-Cola Stage
10 pm Steven Lee Olsen – Nashville North
11:30 pm Drew Gregory – Nashville North
11 am Blacksmiths – Northern Lights Arena
11 am Historical Tours – Information Guest Services
11 am Canadian National Miniature Horse Show – Nutrien Western Event Centre
11:30 am Paw Patrol Story Time – BMO Kids’ Zone
11:30 am Dog Bowl – BMO Centre – Hall D
12 pm Meet and Greet w/ Marshall, Chase and Sky – BMO Kids’ Zone
12 pm Community Stage Cultural Performance – The Market
1 pm Powwow Demonstration – Elbow River Camp
1:30 pm Stampede Rodeo – GMC Stadium
1:40 pm Monster Energy Compound – Saddledome Steps
2 pm Calgary Stampede Showband – Saddledome Steps
2 pm Bob The Builder Live Show – BMO Kids’ Zone
2 pm Community Stage Cultural Performance – The Market
2:30 pm Dog Bowl – BMO Centre – Hall D
2:30 pm Hand Games – Elbow River Camp
3 pm Team Cattle Penning Warm Up – Northern Lights Arena
3 pm Paw Patrol Story Time – BMO Kids’ Zone
3:30 pm Meet and Greet with Marshall, Chase and Sky – BMO Kids’ Zone
3:30 pm Kitchen Theatre – The Market
4 pm Team Cattle Penning 10 Class – Nutrien Western Event Centre
4 pm Calgary Public Library – Elbow River Camp
4 pm Community Stage Cultural Performance – The Market
4 pm Monster Energy Compound – Saddledome Steps
4 pm Draft Horse Town Demo – Northern Lights Arena
4:30 pm Kitchen Theatre – The Market
4:30 pm Dog Bowl – BMO Centre – Hall D
4:30 pm Showriders – Northern Lights Arena
5:30 pm Bob The Builder Live Show – BMO Kids’ Zone
5:30 pm Kitchen Theatre – The Market
5:30 pm Cowboy Up Warm Up – Northern Lights Arena
6 pm Sharing Our Culture – Elbow River Camp
6:30 pm Showriders – Northern Lights Arena
6:30 pm Cowboy Up Challenge Round One – Nutrien Western Event Centre
6:50 pm Band of Outriders – Saddledome Steps
7 pm Dog Bowl – BMO Centre – Hall D
7:30 pm Monster Energy Compound – Saddledome Steps
7:45 pm Evening Show – GMC Stadium
8:20 pm Band of Outriders and Stampede Showband – Saddledome Steps
10:40 pm Monster Energy Compound – Saddledome Steps
Around the City
9 am Caravan Committee Pancake Breakfast – The Genesis Centre
9 am Prolific Sports House
9 am Norfolk Housing
Concerts
12 pm Robert Adam – The CORE Cowboys Stampede Pop Up
1 pm Doublesuede – Tomkins Park
2 pm Stampede Serenades w/ Flint and Feather – National Music Centre
3 pm Stampede Serenades w/ Flint and Feather – National Music Centre
3 pm Oxford Stomp w/ Our Lady Peace and Serena Ryder
5 pm (Doors) Bryce Vine – NTNL Saloon
6 pm (Doors) Zedd and Capozzi – Badlands Music Festival
7 pm Chad Brownlee – Wildhorse Saloon
Events
8:30 am – Fluor Rope Square – Olympic Plaza