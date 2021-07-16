13 can't-miss experiences during the final weekend of the Calgary Stampede

COVID-19 continues to present a risk to public health. While restrictions have been lifted across Alberta, it is recommended to continue practicing health and safety measures, including frequent hand-washing, wearing a mask on public transit, at City facilities, and in healthcare settings, and staying home if you are sick.

The second and final weekend of the Calgary Stampede is upon us, and there are tons of things not to be missed before the 10-day event wraps up on Sunday, July 18.

Whether you’ve already been down to the grounds this year or are planning to spend your first day on Stampede Park this weekend, there are plenty of iconic experiences to be had that are sure to suit everyone’s interests.

Catch a live concert, try a weird food item (or five), two-step the night away, cheer on some four-legged athletes, shop local, and much, much more.

The best part is, most of the following experiences are FREE with your admission to Stampede Park. If you want to watch the rodeo or Evening Show, ride the midway rides, try your hand at a game, sample a creative food item, or purchase something from one of the event vendors, however, you’ll need to fork over some cash.

Here are 13 things to do this weekend before the 2021 Calgary Stampede is over.

Two-step the night (or day) away at Nashville North

Whether it’s your first or your fiftieth time at the Calgary Stampede, one thing is certain; there’s nothing like some two-stepping at Nashville North to get you in the ‘Pede mood. Canadian country artists will bring the Stampede spirit to the iconic live music venue all weekend long and get everyone partying as we head toward the end of the event.

This weekend will see shows from Jade Eagleson, Gord Bamford, Dan Davidson, Washboard Union, Andrew Hyatt, Nice Horse, Ryan Lindsay, and others.

When: Daily until Sunday, July 18

Time: All day and night long

Where: The Nashville North tent is located near the Grandstand, Stampede Park

Try weird, wacky, and wonderful foods at the midway

Check out all the wild food and beverages that the Calgary Stampede Midway is known for. Highlights at the 2021 event include the Cool Ranch Dorito Corn Dog, Pickle Lemonade, Potato-less Cheese Curd Poutine, Sushi Tacos, Flamin’ Hot Cheeto Mini Donuts, Rainbow Grilled Cheese, Gator Bites, the Peanut Butter Bacon Burger, and other inventive creations.

Catch a live concert on the Stampede Summer Stage

Included with your Park admission is access to the Stampede Summer Stage, featuring live tunes from talented Canadian musicians. Weekend highlights include performances from Marianas Trench, Blue Rodeo, The Dungarees, and more.

When: Daily until Sunday, July 18

Time: 2 pm and later (varies by show)

Where: Stampede Summer Stage, near the main entrance to Stampede Park

Home to all of your favourite amusement park rides, the Stampede Midway brings fun experiences for everyone. Whether you want to play it safe on the Ferris Wheel, check out the views from the WestJet Skyride, or ride a gravity-defying rollercoaster, the midway has something for everyone.

Get cheap drinks during happy hour at the Big Four Roadhouse

Hop off the midway and enjoy $5 domestic beers and highballs and $10 off the Buckle-Up platter at the Big Four Roadhouse’s happy hour from 3 to 5 pm each day. Later, head back to the Roadhouse each evening to catch a live performance from Jory Kinjo.

When: Daily until Sunday, July 18

Time: Happy hour from 3 to 5 pm, and live music at 7, 8:15, and 9:30 pm.

Where: The Big Four Roadhouse, located on the west side of Stampede Park near the midway

Meet the 2020 Calgary Stampede Parade Marshal

“Eight years ago, Filipe Masetti Leite saddled up and set off from the Calgary Stampede on a remarkable adventure,” reads the Calgary Stampede website. After a 25,000-kilometre journey, he arrived back in Calgary on horseback in July 2020, set to be the parade marshal that year. The 2020 Calgary Stampede was cancelled, but Masetti Leite was an honorary marshal in the 2021 parade, and he’s greeting guests and signing copies of his books each day of this year’s event.

When: Daily until July 18

Time: 5 to 6 pm

Where: By the entrance of Western Oasis in the BMO Centre, near the main gate at Stampede Park

Learn about and celebrate Indigenous culture at Elbow River Camp

Visit a variety of Indigenous vendors, makers, and artisans in Elbow River Camp. There are also 26 tipis on display, traditional dancers, and more. If you’re in search of a delicious treat, make sure you hit up the Bannock Booth.

When: Daily until July 18

Time: 11 am to 9 pm

Where: The east side of Stampede Park

“Ooh” and “ahh” at the Evening Show and fireworks spectacular

The 2021 Evening Show kicks off with Broncs After Dark and then heads into the Bell Grandstand Show, featuring performances from The Young Canadians and High Valley. The night culminates in a spectacular finale in the sky with fireworks at 11 pm.

When: Daily until Sunday, July 18

Time: 7:45 pm

Where: The Grandstand on Stampede Park

Cost: Tickets available online from $25 and up

Cheer on canine athletes in the Dog Bowl

Who doesn’t want to see some cute doggos? The Dog Bowl boasts an elite troupe of canine athletes, who will demonstrate their skills in dock-diving, freestyle dancing, agility poles, frisbee, and more. The show is fast-paced, action-packed, and sure to delight dog lovers of all ages.

When: Daily until Sunday, July 18

Time: 1:30, 4:30, and 7:30 pm

Where: Near the Olympic Way entrance and in front the Scotiabank Saddledome, Stampede Park

Listen to the sounds of the Calgary Stampede Showband

Groove to the tunes of the iconic Stampede Showband, six-time world champions and made up of 140 dedicated community youth. With over 100 appearances during the 10-day festival, there are many great opportunities to experience this versatile ensemble’s innovative performances and unique visual entertainment.

When: Daily until Sunday, July 18

Time: 3:15 and 8:30 pm

Where: The Scotiabank Saddledome steps

Get your adrenaline fix with Freestyle Motocross

Freestyle Motocross racers bring your adrenaline fix to the 10-day event with daring feats as they soar through the air above Stampede Park. Watch these FMX athletes reach new heights as they showcase their skills and perform crazy tricks.

When: Daily until Sunday, July 18

Time: Noon, 3 pm, and 6 pm

Where: Located on Stampede Park at the Midway, south of The Big Four buildin

Shop at The Market

Whether you’re in search of a souvenir, a unique accessory to add the finishing touch to your Stampede outfit, a cool new treasure or gadget, or one-of-a-kind arts and crafts from local artisans, there are a variety of vendors in The Market, where you can shop your heart out.

When: Daily until Sunday, July 18

Where: The BMO Centre, near the main entrance to Stampede Park

Watch the best of the best compete at the Calgary Stampede Rodeo

The Stampede just wouldn’t be the Stampede if it weren’t for the rodeo events! Calgary has a long and proud history of cowboy culture, and you can’t get any more cowboy than taking part in a rodeo – or, at the least, watching from a safe distance. This heart-pounding, world-class show never ceases to entertain as cowboys and cowgirls compete for prize money. A few events you can expect to see are Barrel Racing, Tie-Down Roping, Steer Wrestling, Bull Riding, and more.

When: Daily until Sunday, July 18

Time: 1:30 pm

Where: Stampede Grandstand

Cost: Tickets available online from $39 and up