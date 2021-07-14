Grads get FREE admission for the final five days of the Calgary Stampede

Graduation celebrations (and the lack thereof) looked a little different in 2020 and 2021, but the Calgary Stampede is offering a sweet deal to help soften the blow.

In honour of the pandemic-affected graduating classes, all 2020 and 2021 grads can get free admission for the remainder of this year’s Stampede.

“We invite you to commemorate your accomplishments with your friends and family at the Calgary Stampede!” reads the Stampede website.

Free admission for both high school and post-secondary grads, along with three guests, is available for the final five days of the 2021 event, from July 14 to 18.

No validation or proof of identification is required to redeem this offer.

The Grads Park Admission deal is valid for new admission purchases only, and event organizers recommend picking up tickets online in advance; however, it’s important to note that service fees will apply.

If you want to skip the fees and take a risk, Stampede Park also accepts walk up admissions, but entry is based on capacity limits.

New grads and their friends and families can learn more about this admission offer on the Calgary Stampede website.

This deal comes along with several other value days, including Community Day on Wednesday, July 14, during which kids get into Stampede Park for free, and a “Throw it Back – Stampede Style!” event on Thursday, July 15, with $9 Park admission so you can celebrate like it’s 1999.