5 new Stampede eats that are actually worth the hype (PHOTOS)

There may be tons of new and outrageous foods at the Stampede this year, but how many of them are you actually going to try?

It’s a tough decision, and we wanted to help you on your annual foodie journey through the dozens of vendors by pointing out some of the newest must-try grub that actually lives up to the hype.

Here are five new Midway foods at the Stampede worth trying.

Pickle Lemonade from Drink A Fruit, From The Fruit!

Whether it’s an unfriendly hangover or pure curiosity that draws you to this unique beverage, we can assure you it actually tastes better than it sounds. Think pickle-infused lemonade with a spicy twist.

Louisiana Gator Bites from Paolini’s Concessions

It might taste like chicken, but you’re actually biting into a Lousiana Gator cube marinated with spicy sauce, breaded, then deep-fried. It’s served with a tangy Louisiana tartar sauce, and it’s a great bite-size shareable dish.

Peanut Butter Bacon Burger from The Burger Joint

A bacon cheeseburger never tasted so good! The Burger Joint has concocted the perfect chipotle peanut butter, which makes for a fantastic addition to the toppings of this classic, casual handheld.

Cauliflower Wings from Mr. Vegetable

We have to get our veggies at some point…why not make them deep-fried? Mr. Vegetables’ sizable Cauliflower Wings are the perfect snack to tack onto any BBQ, corndog, or Colossal Onion orders as a side.

Cotton Candy Soft Serve from Summerland Soft Serve

The Cotton Candy Soft Serve tastes exactly how you think it would — sugary and refreshing. This dish comes in a super generous portion and the sky-high swirl makes it one of the most Insta-worthy new Midway eats you can get on the ground this year.