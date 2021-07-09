FoodCheap EatsFood TrucksStampedeDessertsFood EventsFood NewsSpecials & Deals

5 new Stampede eats that are actually worth the hype (PHOTOS)

Jul 9 2021, 9:01 am
Hanna McLean/Daily Hive

There may be tons of new and outrageous foods at the Stampede this year, but how many of them are you actually going to try?

It’s a tough decision, and we wanted to help you on your annual foodie journey through the dozens of vendors by pointing out some of the newest must-try grub that actually lives up to the hype.

Here are five new Midway foods at the Stampede worth trying.

Pickle Lemonade from Drink A Fruit, From The Fruit!

Hanna McLean/Daily Hive

Whether it’s an unfriendly hangover or pure curiosity that draws you to this unique beverage, we can assure you it actually tastes better than it sounds. Think pickle-infused lemonade with a spicy twist.

Louisiana Gator Bites from Paolini’s Concessions

Hanna McLean/Daily Hive

It might taste like chicken, but you’re actually biting into a Lousiana Gator cube marinated with spicy sauce, breaded, then deep-fried. It’s served with a tangy Louisiana tartar sauce, and it’s a great bite-size shareable dish.

Peanut Butter Bacon Burger from The Burger Joint

Hanna McLean/Daily Hive

A bacon cheeseburger never tasted so good! The Burger Joint has concocted the perfect chipotle peanut butter, which makes for a fantastic addition to the toppings of this classic, casual handheld.

Cauliflower Wings from Mr. Vegetable

Hanna McLean/Daily Hive

We have to get our veggies at some point…why not make them deep-fried? Mr. Vegetables’ sizable Cauliflower Wings are the perfect snack to tack onto any BBQ, corndog, or Colossal Onion orders as a side.

Cotton Candy Soft Serve from Summerland Soft Serve

Hanna McLean/Daily Hive

The Cotton Candy Soft Serve tastes exactly how you think it would — sugary and refreshing. This dish comes in a super generous portion and the sky-high swirl makes it one of the most Insta-worthy new Midway eats you can get on the ground this year.

