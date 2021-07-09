11 cheap places to pre-game near the Stampede grounds

If you want to enjoy some reasonably priced drinks before you hit the Calgary Stampede grounds, we’ve got your pre-game covered.

Stampede is fun and all, but it can get a little costly, especially if you plan on visiting the Park more than once, eating all your meals there, or attending a separately ticketed event like the rodeo.

Luckily, there are a few ways to make the Calgary Stampede a little easier on your wallet, including getting pre-game drinks off Park before two-stepping the night away at Nashville North.

Here are 11 places to grab a beverage before heading over to Stampede Park.

Calgary’s newest hotspot for BBQ and beers features live music each Thursday through Saturday, along with happy hour specials from 3 to 6 pm every day except Saturday. This Mission brewery is ideal for filling up on North Carolina-style eats and whisky before hitting the Stampede grounds.

Address: 2437 4th Street SW

Phone: 403-764-4227

With four locations in Calgary, including three within walking distance from Stampede Park, National is the perfect spot to pre-game for your night of Yahoo-ing. National offers a daily happy hour from 3 to 6 pm that includes half price drinks and three 16-inch pizza options for $18.

Address: 341 10th Avenue SW

Phone: 403-474-2739

Address: 550 17th Avenue SW

Phone: 403-229-0226

Address: 360 – 225 8th Avenue SW

Phone: 403-237-5556

Address: 180 Stewart Green SW

Phone: 4030-685-6801

Calgary’s super-pub brings three storeys of Stampede specials to the city. With their Stephen Ave patio and tons of indoor seating, you’re going to want to take advantage of their 3 to 6 pm and 9 pm to close happy hour, with all the food and drink specials that your heart desires.

Address: 223 8th Avenue SW

Phone: 403-265-3665

17th Ave’s low-key watering hole brings Calgarians daily specials, a laid-back atmosphere, and a lineup of Euro 2021 rotating taps for those who want to catch a soccer game before making their way to the Stampede grounds.

Address: 534 17th Avenue SW

Phone: 403-245-3333

Cold Garden serves up 18-ounce pints of locally crafted beer for $5.95 with the added bonus of visiting with some four-legged friends in this dog friendly establishment. As one of Calgary’s breweries in closest proximity to the Stampede grounds, this is a fun spot to hit up for some budget conscious bevies before the main event.

Address: 1100 11th Street SE

Phone: 403-764-2653

With locations in both Kensington and 17th Ave, Blanco is the ideal eatery to get your Mexican food and margarita fix before making your way to ‘Pede. The cantina offers up happy hours from 3 to 5 pm and 9 pm to close daily, with half-price tacos and tequila and $6 margaritas and beer.

Address: 723 17th Avenue SW

Phone: 403-228-1854

Address: 100 – 1140 Kensington Road NW

Phone: 403-454-9602

Address: 8545 Broadcast Avenue SW

Phone: 403-455-3796

Local boasts a 2 to 5 pm happy hour from Monday to Friday, along with drink specials from 10 am to 2 pm on Saturdays and Sundays. The Stephen Avenue hotspot makes for the perfect establishment to grab some bites and sips before

Address: 310 8th Avenue SW

Phone: 403-264-7808

Home to arcade and bar games along with global street food, Greta is a fun spot to pre-game and get hyped for your Calgary Stampede experience, especially if you want to practice to win an epic midway prize. The bar offers daily specials, with different options each day of the week, such as $10 fried chicken Tuesdays, $6 Shaft on Draft all day on Friday and Saturdays, or all-day happy hour on Wednesdays.

Address: 213 10th Avenue SW

Phone: 403-984-6405

Just a 10-minute walk from Stampede Park, Chemical Steve’s features local craft beer and yummy snacks for $6, always. The beer joint also runs a 3 to 7 pm happy hour from Wednesday to Saturday, with $5 draft, highballs, and wine, plus their “beer and a shot” offer for $8.

Address: 718 17th Avenue SW

Self-described as “a spot where drinks are budget-friendly, the lighting is just a little too dark,” College Bar boasts “F, D, G, P”: food, drinks, games, patios. The Mission bar is open from 11 am to 2 am throughout Stampede Week, and has been transformed into the “College Bar Corral” for the next 10 days. They have patio tubs filled with $6 beers and tequila cocktails on offer, along with nightly live music.

Address: 1919 4th Street SW

Featuring craft beers from local breweries all over southern Alberta, Vagabond is arguably the closest you can get to Stampede Park without being on the grounds. The pub’s daily happy hour puts beer and highballs on offer for $5.50, and $10 pizza is sure to prepare you for an evening of two-stepping!

Address: 1129 Olympic Way SE

Phone: 403-454-6670

