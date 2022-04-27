A brouhaha is an exciting public interest or an episode involving excitement.

That was definitely our reaction when this new spot for breakfast, brunch, and lunch opened this month.

Located in Calgary’s Hillhurst Hill, Brouhaha offers a lively, comfortable, friendly space for enjoying our quality food. And who doesn’t love a new and fantastic breakfast and lunch spot?

Like many of our favourite brunch spots in Calgary, the menu here makes a handful of dishes incredibly well in a long list of categories, making for a massive menu of great options.

Pancakes, waffles, bowls, omelettes, porridge, bennies, and more are all offered here, including a long list of sides (our favourite part) and espresso-based drinks.

Go healthy or hearty with one of the bowls of eggs, polenta, or porridge. There’s a light super spinach salad bowl, and also a mouth-watering chicken in a waffle bowl. The polenta porridge is a rare find in YYC, whether you go for the eggs, meat lovers, or vegan option.

This place also has smoothies, classic breakfast plates, or signature scrambles, like the fried crab meat scramble or the mushroom and truffle.

If sweets are more your style, then this is the perfect spot for that, too.

Caramel pancakes and French toasts made with croissants, custard cream, and berry compote? Yes, please.

Whatever you decide to order here, we suggest adding a few sides, like the blueberry chicken sausage, smoked salmon, roasted potatoes, or the mixed berries, to name just a few.

Try one of the hot coffees, cold brews, real berry lattes, or even the house-made “brou blended” drinks, like crispy cereal.

Make your next breakfast or lunch spot this one.

Brouhaha

Address: 609 14th Street NW, Calgary

