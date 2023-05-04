The Wilde is one of the best places to eat in Calgary (and the highest), and now it is looking to become one of the best spots in YYC for lunch.

Tuesday, May 9 marks the first time this stunning restaurant has offered a lunch menu. The brunch series has been a hit here and we expect this to be a similar option for a boozy and boujee experience.

The lunch service is available Tuesday to Saturday from 11:30 am to 2:30 pm.

The hotel is located in the heart of Calgary’s business district, with a boutique-inspired design and 137 uniquely themed guest rooms. For guests and locals, The Wilde restaurant is a destination spot in YYC that demands a visit.

The Wilde is a fine dining restaurant located on the hotel’s 27th floor that features organic, sustainable, and local ingredients. Its lunch menu will have 10 decadent items.

Perhaps the most extravagant dish to treat yourself the right way in the middle of the afternoon is the Atlantic lobster that comes with northern divine caviar, potato blinis, and salmon roe.

Other options on the menu include steak frites, tagliatelle pasta, Manilla clams, a wedge salad, and a Brant Lake Wagyu brisket dish done Montreal-style on rye with sauerkraut, Wilde mustard, and assorted garden pickles.

The restaurant also boasts the highest patio in the entire city, so this lunch comes with fantastic skyline views.

The lunch sounds like it’ll be a great time, especially with such gorgeous views, but the space inside is spectacular as well.

The room is in an “L” shape, with one side lining the windows for views that seem to go on forever past the skyscrapers of downtown, while the other side is filled with the excitement of the bar. One is a clan and elegant dining area, and the other is a cozy nook with large windows to sip cocktails in what feels like a living room.

Even if you’re afraid of heights, the 27-floor elevator trip is worth everything The Wilde has to offer — especially if you’re a fan of a fancy lunch.

The Wilde

Address: The Dorian – 525 5th Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram