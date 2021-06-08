Calgary restroom named one of the best in the country (PHOTOS)

It’s the contest you never knew you needed to participate in – Canada’s Best Restroom is back for 2021, and voting for the country-wide competition is officially open until July 9.

Hosted by Cintas Canada Ltd, this annual list aims to shine a spotlight on washrooms across the country that have that certain je ne sais quoi.

Back for another year, the Canadian public has nominated “elegant, eclectic, or downright quirky” non-residential bathrooms that are “inviting” and “memorable.”

From this shortlist, Canadians are asked to vote for their favourite. Judging should be based on cleanliness, visual appeal, innovation, functionality, and unique design elements.

The winner will receive a Cintas UltraClean restroom cleaning service and $2,500 in facility services from Cintas to help maintain their award-winning washrooms.

A Calgary restroom has made the shortlist, and the lucky toilet is located at the highly anticipated new bar, The Rooftop.

The venue itself looks epic – a spacious, plant-filled patio filled with colourful lights underneath a massive tent on the roof of a downtown building – so it’s no surprise that their bathrooms are cool too.

The YYC washroom that’s up for the title of Canada’s Best Restroom includes graffiti-covered walls, colourful tiles, artsy animal portraits, and neon lights.

The Rooftop says that their washrooms were designed to be “inclusive, engaging, and distinctively unique.”

A press release from Cintas says that The Rooftop guests enter “The Alley” to head to the bathrooms, where they will be greeted by a life-sized bobblehead re-imagined as a personal concierge.

“Walk in to immerse yourself in the funky and fun graffiti wallpaper sections, taken largely from the ‘John Lennon Peace Wall’ originally created in Prague,” says the release about the Calgary restroom.

Washroom users can expect elements of surprise throughout The Rooftop’s restrooms, including the porta-potty door in the “Mostly Men” area and hidden selfie walls.

Don’t forget to vote for your personal favourite!