Salad is underrated. They’re great any time of the day, whether you’re looking for a light meal on the go or a heartier option for dinner.

With so many salad options in Calgary, you need to know where to go because a poorly made salad makes for a very sad lunch.

Calgary has some amazing healthy fast food options, and it’s the salad we have focused on in this list to suit whatever your tastes are.

Here are nine of the best places to get a salad in Calgary.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wise & Wright (@wiseandwright)

Wise and Wright is well known for their healthy bowls, smoothies, toasts, and, of course, their super salads. There are three entirely different salads here, made in-store daily and available for quick pick-up. These salads are the Ahi Tuna Poke Salad, the Thai Salad, and the Let’s Taco About It Salad, made with arugula, spinach, cumin chili spiced black beans, edamame beans, tomatoes, sweet corn, free-range roasted Moroccan spiced chicken breast, roasted red pepper, crushed avocado, tortilla chips, and vegan ranch dressing.

Address: 317 7 Avenue SW #163, Calgary

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @kbandcompany

Whether you prefer your salad in a bowl and eaten with a fork or packed into a wrap, Kb & Co has you covered. There are six completely original salad creations on the menu here, with names like Nori Glory, Chipotle Taco, Coconut Thai, and Sweet Superfood. Even the Caesar salad here is elevated, made with massaged kale, romaine, croutons, hemp seeds, almond nut parmesan, smoked coconut bacon, and garlic almond dressing. The entire menu here is also completely plant-based.

Address: 926 16 Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by dirtbelly (@dirtbellygreens)

Dirtbelly has warm bowls, sweet sips, and plenty of sides, but it’s the fresh tossed salads that have made this spot so popular. The veg-centric menu of earthy gems has eight different salads with mouth-watering names, like the Charred Pesto, Buffalo Cauli, Curry Cauliflower, and Farmberry salads. You can choose any of these bowls and also add the protein of your choice, like roast chicken, cajun chicken, avocado, veggie patty, ahi tuna, or a scoop of quinoa.

Address: The Core – 317 – 7th Avenue SW, Calgary (temporarily closed)

Address: Brookfield Place, Unit 214, 225 6th Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Coup (@thecoupcalgary)

The Coup is an ethical vegetarian restaurant in the heart of Calgary, and their commitment to using local, whole, and organic ingredients results in two delicious salads made from scratch. The Maple Roasted Squash and Goat Cheese Salad is created with a base of butterleaf, tossed in a smoked apple vinaigrette, and then topped with pumpkin seed praline, Far Wind Farms chèvre, orange blossom, gala apples, and maple roasted squash. The Chickpea Kale Caesar salad at The Coup is a fun twist on the classic, using tamarind-roasted sunflower seeds and dehydrated and smoked eggplant crisps.

Address: 924 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alumni Sandwiches (@alumniyyc)

Alumni might be best known for sandwiches, but when you’re feeling a salad instead, or on the side, both here are just as delicious as anything else on the menu. The twist on the Caesar salad here uses a homemade yogurt dressing, and the house salad is a beet salad, using yams, apples, balsamic, goat cheese, all on a bed of arugula. The sandwiches here are also so well built that many of the toppings are basically fantastic salads.

Address: 725 17 Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raw by Robyn (@rawbyrobyn)

This locally owned spot just opened a new spot in the First Street Market selling protein and power smoothie, superfood bowls, and made to order salads. The Power Bowl, Sierra Laguna, and Tahini Glory will help you fuel for the rest of the day, and they taste amazing.

Address: 1327 1 Street SW, Calgary

Address: 342 15 Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Major Tom (@themajortombar)

Major Tom is one of the most exclusive new restaurants in Calgary, and that’s because the top-floor room has stunning views, the cocktails are delicious, and the food is amazing. The salads here are not an afterthought, with four different options that have gone out of style that the team here is bringing back in exciting new ways. A staple salad of the past, the Waldorf salad at Major Tom is dressed perfectly, and simple classics like the Caesar, Citrus, and Golden Beet salad are made fresh with the best ingredients.

Address: 700 2 Street SW #4000, Calgary

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by forkandsalad (@forkandsalad)

Healthy, fast, casual, and delicious salads are the reasons Fork and Salad has made such a great name for itself in Calgary. There are endless possibilities here to appeal to the tastes of every kind of salad lover. There are different green bowls, seasonal salads, and the popular build-your-own option to make whatever kind of freshly tossed salad you desire.

Address: 120, 880 16 Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ten Foot Henry (@tenfoothenry)

Much of the vegetable-forward menu at Ten Foot Henry, one of the best restaurants in Calgary, could arguably be called a salad. There are a few options here, but we can’t leave out the Henry Salad. This house-style salad is made with avocado vinaigrette and pistachio dukkah, creating an entirely unique salad experience that is one of the many must-try items at this 1st Street spot.

Address: 1209 1st Street SW, Calgary

Instagram