The Office restaurant opens its doors on Calgary

A new restaurant infusing downtown Calgary with the oceanside vibes of California and Cabo has just opened downtown.

The Office has just opened on the ground floor of The Core Shopping Centre on Stephen Avenue, where it is bringing a taste of the sunny shores of the West Coast and Baja peninsula without having to leave the city.

The locally owned restaurant aims to embrace the “laid-back charm of Cabo and the vibrancy of Californian culture,” with tequila aplenty and beachside vibes.

The restaurant serves up tons of seafood, tacos, bao, sushi, pizza, carne asada, and more on its extensive menu.

Diners will be able to enjoy snacks such as street corn guacamole, Baja fish tacos, blistered shishito peppers, heirloom tomatoes and burrata, and jalapeno salt and vinegar fries.

There is also a unique selection of pizzas, such as the Wise Guy Bianca, with roasted pears, cambozola, marinated tomato, black truffle mornay, and arugula and the California Shrimp, topped with tiger shrimp, pistachio pesto, marinated tomato, and artichoke.

No tropical restaurant would be complete without a ton of cocktails, and The Office is no exception. It has an entire Margarita bar offering unique sips such as salted watermelon basil, Aperol coconut, and the Farmgarita, which includes fresh carrot juice.

If you’re downtown, you’ll want to switch your out-of-office on for this one.

Address: 318 8th Avenue SW, Calgary

