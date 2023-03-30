"The Last of Us" star just shared set photos and peep the Calgary Tower in them

The Last of Us star Bella Ramsey has spoken a ton about their time in Alberta filming the series, and they just dropped the cutest BTS photo with the Calgary Tower in the background.

“It’s called bonding,” Ramsey tweeted alongside a photo of them getting a piggyback from co-star Pedro Pascal and then giving each other what looks to be eye drops.

In the first photo shared you can see the iconic Calgary Tower in the righthand corner, along with other downtown skyscrapers.

Ramsey is no stranger when it comes to sharing some BTS photos of the series, posting a group photo with the Calgary skyline shining in the background earlier this year.

They also shared a throwback picture of Pedro Pascal and Nico Parker, who play father and daughter, from the pilot episode outside a popular restaurant in YYC.

Ramsey enjoyed their time in YYC so much that they even took a piece of it home with them, adopting a puppy from CB Rescue.

The series has been greenlit for a second season, but there’s no word yet on whether The Last of Us crew will be returning to Alberta.

If you want to check out a massive prop that was used in the hit series, you can find it nestled in a spot in Calgary. Go ahead, admire some TV magic!