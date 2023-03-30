You can check out a huge "The Last of Us" prop right here in Calgary

If you are off to the races this year, keep your eye out for a massive prop that was used in the hit HBO series The Last of Us on the Spruce Meadows grounds.

The Chinook Carousel has a storied past, so it makes sense its appearance in a blockbuster TV series be added to its resume.

According to Spruce Meadows, the carousel travelled across North America, starting at an amusement park in New York in the late 1940s before appearing on two Conklin Shows travelling midways in Ontario. It was then in Montreal’s Belmont Park for a period of time, before a long-term placement at Crystal Beach Amusement Park in Fort Erie, Ontario, until the park closed in 1989.

During the early 1990s, the carousel attended limited engagements and mostly sat in storage in a Branford, Ontario shop.

In 1995 and 1996, the Chinook Carousel underwent a ground-up restoration before finding its new home at Chinook Centre in Calgary, where it operated until 2018.

Spruce Meadows then acquired the carousel in 2018, and it was in operation for two years before being retired and used as decoration.

In an interview with Conde Nest Traveler, production designer John Paino disclosed that The Last of Us crew had the carousel transported back into the mall for the episode.

It’s a shame you won’t be able to ride the carousel; however, just seeing it up close and knowing it was used and features so prominently in one of the hottest shows of 2023? Pretty neat, that’s for sure.