The reviews for HBO's Alberta-shot "The Last of Us" are out and they are GLOWING

The premiere of HBO’s Alberta-shot The Last of Us is just days away, and early reviews for the series are glowing.

Cast members have previously shown their love for Alberta, specifically one mountain town they filmed in, so we are glad to see critics are giving the show some serious love.

As of the morning of Tuesday, January 10, the series has a 98% rating on Rotten Tomatoes based on 44 critic reviews.

The Last of Us is based on the 2013 video game of the same name, and it follows the journey of Joel, a smuggler tasked with escorting teenager Ellie across the post-apocalyptic United States. What starts as a small job becomes a difficult trek as the pair travels across the US and must depend on each other for survival.

The series also cost a pretty penny, with production costs rumoured to exceed $10 million PER episode, making it one of the most expensive series ever made. Incredible!

We pored over some of the reviews, and here are some of the things top critics are saying about the series:

“From the performances to the storytelling to the aesthetic elements, it’s an exquisitely made adaptation,” wrote Judy Berman of TIME Magazine.

John Nugent of Empire Magazine summarized that The Last of Us is “Comfortably the best adaptation of a video game ever made: one that deepens the game’s dystopian lore while staying true to its emotional core. Like the game, it’s a masterpiece, too.”

In their review of the series, Stephen Kelly of BBC.com stated simply, “It doesn’t feel even remotely controversial to call this the best video game adaptation ever made.”

Daniel D’Addario of Variety quipped, “What works about The Last of Us works well enough that one sees the near future in which the show winds up among television’s best.”

Those are some seriously stellar reviews of the series and if you want to check out more, visit the Rotten Tomatoes reviews of The Last of Us: Season One here.

According to ACTRA Alberta, production for the project began in July 2021 and wrapped in June 2022, with filming taking place across the province, including in downtown Calgary, the Legislature Building in Edmonton, Fort Macleod, Canmore, and Calgary post-secondary schools SAIT and Mount Royal University.



The Last of Us is slated to be released on HBO and HBOMax on Sunday, January 15, and Canadian viewers can subscribe to the HBO package through Crave.