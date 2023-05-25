The Kings Head Eatery & Music Room, a super popular live music venue, is finally reopening this weekend.

The official opening of the eatery and music venue will happen on Friday, May 26 at 11:30 am.

“This will be an opening party you don’t want to miss – with live entertainment by Machine Gun Rabbit and celebrations all weekend long,” the team stated in a media release.

Located on Macleod Trail (9116 MacLeod Trail S), this spot has been closed for three years and is now under new ownership. There have been significant improvements to the stage and sound system, added VIP seating, and all-new food menu items to check out.

It’s definitely going to be a go-to bar where you can dance all night long.

“The King of Rock has returned!” reads the statement. “Enjoy live entertainment, delicious menu items and rock solid camaraderie at The Kings Head Eatery and Music Room!”

Stop by and check out this newly upgraded space we’ve missed having in YYC.