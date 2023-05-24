The 4th Street Lilac Festival is returning to Calgary next month, and that means the return of some of the best eats all in the same place.

The great food trucks from across the city will also be making a return to the celebration. This year, an impressive 25 food trucks will be available to try, and the complete list of who is all going was just released.

The festival is all set for Sunday, June 4, from 10 am to 6 pm.

And with the popular Calgary festival expanding onto 17th Avenue, we’ll also get to enjoy some extended patios to take full advantage of the amazing Calgary summer weather.

And of course, there is always lots to do for the whole family with a bouncer for kids, plus six stages featuring up-and-coming local talent showcasing their stuff for the thousands of people who flock to Lilac Fest every year.

“This year’s Lilac Festival offers way more of a foodie experience than any year prior,” said Jennifer Rempel, the Lilac Festival Event Producer, in a press release.

“So get ready to try new flavours, indulge in local favourites or explore international cuisines — from sweet to savoury. With more businesses from 4th Street and 17th Avenue participating this year, don’t miss experiencing these local businesses, along with the countless extended patios that will be serving up food and drinks throughout the entirety of the day.”

“Kick-off summer in style and enjoy the best of what these two business districts have to offer at Lilac Festival 2023,” Rempel added.

V Burger, Ukrainian Fine Foods, Greta, Mumbai Bites, and Empanada Queen are just a few of the vendors we can’t wait to try. For a full list, see below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lilac Festival Calgary (@lilacfestyyc)

The 4th Street Lilac Festival is a one-day event that, in many ways, kicks off the summer for the city. It’s the first major festival of the year and celebrates the community’s food, drink, art, music, and more.

4th Street is one of the best stretches of restaurants and bars in Calgary, and thousands of people can spend the day exploring them all, with unique vendors lining the road along the way.

This free event is an incredible place to party and have fun and a fantastic place to spend the day with the whole family.

The 4th Street Lilac Festival

Address: 4th Street SW, between 13th Avenue and Elbow Drive SW

When: Sunday, June 4, from 10 am to 6 pm

Price: Free