There are so many great rooftop patios in YYC, and The King Eddy might have just become our favourite.

Located inside what was the second oldest hotel, bar, and restaurant in Calgary (The King Edward Hotel), this spot for brunch, lunch, and dinner has a great mix of modern vibes and old-school decor.

This hotel was established in 1905, and the team here is keeping it alive with a fantastic (and underrated) food menu, tons of live music events, and starting soon, a new Sunday night Game Series on the rooftop bar.

Starting on Sunday, June 11, there will be an outdoor BBQ party on the roof here, along with local craft beer, music, and backyard BBQ games like ping-pong, foosball, Jenga, and cornhole.

“We’re laying out the AstroTurf, setting up a selection of party games, and firing up the grill, so our guests can enjoy some fun in the sun,” said Ryan McLeish, the spot’s general manager, in a media release.

The King Eddy Rooftop BBQ Party series will run Sundays from June 11 to September 10, from 2 to 6 pm, with a brief hiatus during the Calgary Stampede.

“Every Sunday, we’re seeing more and more families come out for our Sunday brunch with newly updated items, and we hope to see more people come out with their kids for the King Eddy Rooftop BBQ Party series,” added McLeish. “Before 6 pm is all ages on the main floor and rooftop.”

The food here is great, drawing inspiration from the cultural backgrounds of the cooks here, the menu is represented by elevated comfort foods from all over the world.

The next time you’re in need of fighting off the Sunday scaries, check out this spot.

The King Eddy

Address: 438 9th Avenue SE, Calgary

Instagram