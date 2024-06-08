9 food and drink festivals to look forward to in Calgary this summer

Summer is almost here, bringing a ton of epic food festivals to Calgary.

There’s nothing better than getting out in the sunshine and enjoying food and drinks from some of the city’s best restaurants and food trucks, and the summer is already looking jam-packed.

If you’re looking to get some dates on your calendar, here are some of the best food festivals heading to Calgary this summer.

This family-friendly event highlights the very best of Mexican culture, from entertainment to arts and, of course, cuisine. Vendors will be serving up Mexican food and beverages to enjoy.

When: July 4 to 7, 2024

Where: Lot 6 –311 8th Street SW, Calgary

Price: Tickets from $12.50; buy tickets here

Calgary Stampede

The Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth returns to YYC for another year, and with it comes a whole heaping of foodie goodness. From free Stampede Breakfasts to dozens of brand-new foods hitting the Midway, you won’t want to miss out.

When: July 5 to 14, 2024

Where: Stampede Park – 1410 Stampede Trail SE, Calgary

Price: $25 per person

For all you ice cream fans, don’t miss out on YYC Ice Cream Fest. Participating cafes, restaurants, and creameries will get creative to serve up delicious chilled treats to Calgarians, all in support of Calgary Meals on Wheels.

When: July 19 to August 5, 2024

Where: Various locations across Calgary

A weekend celebration of Latin America will be coming to the city in Ju y. Over 30 food vendors will be gathered at Olympic Plaza to serve treats. There will also be a beer garden, live entertainment, and an artisan market to browse.

When: July 19 to 21, 2024

Where: Olympic Plaza – 228 8th Avenue SE, Calgary

Afro-Caribbean Food Festival

This two-day festival will showcase Afro-Caribbean cuisine. Visitors will be able to check out a wide array of Caribbean and African foods.

When: July 20 and 21, 2024

Where: TBC

Taste of Calgary

One of Calgary’s best summer foodie events is returning! Hundreds of the city’s best restaurants, breweries, and food trucks will gather in one place to offer sample sizes of some of their culinary delights. Best of all, admission is free.

When: August 1 to 5, 2024

Where: Lot 6 – 311 8th Street SW, Calgary

Price: Admission is free

Alberta on the Plate

This 10-day dine-out festival is all about celebrating all the incredible food Alberta has to offer. Participating restaurants offer multi-course, fixed-price menus highlighting local producers, growers, distillers, and brewers.

When: August 9 to 18, 2024

Where: Various restaurants across Calgary

Halal Ribfest

For the second year in a row, Halal Ribfest will return this summer. Dozens of Halal dishes, from succulent ribs and barbecue to inventive street food, will be on offer.

When: August 23 to 25, 2024

Where: Deerfoot City – 901 64th Avenue NE, Calgary

Price: Tickets from $1.25; buy tickets here

Brewery & The Beast

This “all you can enjoy” festival will see over 50 of YYC’s top chefs, distillers, brewers, and meat producers gathered for one day only. You’ll be given a wooden board with a cupholder and free reign to eat as much as you’d like.

When: August 25, 2024

Where: Fort Calgary – 750 9th Avenue SE, Calgary

Price: Tickets start from $139 per person; buy tickets here