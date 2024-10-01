It’s that time of year once again, and if you’re already panicking about stocking up on Thanksgiving supplies, why not consider Thanksgiving dinner takeout in Calgary?

The holiday is all about spending time with friends and family with good food, but if you don’t want to commit to days of prepping, cooking and cleaning up, we’ve got you covered.

If you’re in the market to dine out this Thanksgiving, we have some great options.

However, if staying home in your pyjamas is more your speed, here are some of the best places to get a delicious take-home Thanksgiving dinner in Calgary.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carriage House Hotel & Conf (@carriagehouseyyc)

The Carriage House Hotel has tons of Thanksgiving options including roast turkey, Alberta prime rib and baked ham, which come with all the trimmings plus dessert. Meal options cater to parties from six to 14 people and pre-orders must be in by October 10 at 5 pm.

When: October 12 to 14, 2024

Where: 9030 Macleod Trail S, Calgary

Price: Meals start from $195

Hotel Blackfoot will be offering up its Thanksgiving Carve-A-Deal. You’ll get a feast that caters to eight to 10 people with roast turkey with all the trimmings, bread rolls, pumpkin flan and pecan tarts. You’ll need to give at least 48 hours notice before your desired pick-up time.

When: October 11 to 14, 2024

Where: 5940 Blackfoot Trail SE, Calgary

Price: Meals start from $450

Calgary’s iconic Fairmont Palliser will also be offering family dinners to go of thyme-roasted turkey or honey-glazed ham with all the trimmings. Orders will be need to be in by noon on Wednesday, October 9.

When: October 13 and 14, 2024

Where: 133 9th Avenue SW, Calgary

Price: Meals start from $350

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ship & Anchor Pub (@shipandanchorpub)

If you’re not in the market for a colossal Thanksgiving feast, Ship & Anchor offers its take and bake Thanksgiving meals including turkey, garlic mashed potatoes, honey-glazed carrots and more to heat up at home. Orders need to by placed by midnight on October 9.

When: October 13, 2024

Where: 534 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Price: Dinner starts from $22

You can order a full turkey dinner, or mix and match your Thanksgiving favourites with Blue Flame Kitchen. Orders need to be submitted by October 8.

When: October 12, 2024

Where: Commons Building – 5302 Forand Street SW, Calgary

Price: Meals from $285

Sunterra’s Thanksgiving feasts are available as a one-person serving or to feed up to four people. With salad and soup to start followed by entrees including turkey, prime rib, ham or Vegetable Wellington, there’s something for everyone.

When: October 11 to 14, 2024

Where: Various locations in Calgary

Price: Meals start from $29.99 per person

If you’re looking for plant-based options, Hearts Choices has the perfect offering. You’ll get black pepper Turk’ee slices, mashed potatoes. mushroom and sage stuffing and so much more. You can also snag a slice of pumpkin cashew cheezecake for dessert.

When: October 13, 2024

Where: 4127 6th Street NE, Calgary

Price: From $30.47 per serving

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deane House Restaurant & Garden (@deanehouseyyc)



Deane House’s prepared Thanksgiving offering has turkey roulade, honey-glazed carrots, and apple cider and brassica mustard roasted Brussels sprouts, to name just a few of the accompaniments. The meal serves up to 12 people so its perfect if you’ve got a large crowd to feed.

When: October 13, 2024

Where: 806 9th Avenue SE, Calgary

Price: Meal from $575

Whether you’re catering to a crowd or just a few select guests, T&T has a wide selection of Thanksgiving meals. You can even get a turkey filled with Chinese sticky rice stuffing.

Where: Various locations in Calgary

Price: Meals from $55