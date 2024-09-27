Popular Calgary food truck Bastion Burger is taking an exciting step forward with its first full-time location coming soon.

Bastion Burger, which launched with pop-ups and a food truck in YYC in 2023, has quickly built up a loyal following of smash burger fans.

Until now, it’s been a process of tracking it down as the truck pops up at events all over the city. But the burger maestros have revealed they will be teaming up with none other than 17th Avenue’s Pinbar.

“The Bastion Boys are honoured to announce our collaboration with the good folks at Pin-Bar! They’ve decided to grant us dominion over their kitchen, which means starting soon, Bastion Burger will be operating as a full-time restaurant,” Bastion Burger said in an Instagram post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝔹𝕒𝕤𝕥𝕚𝕠𝕟 𝔹𝕦𝕣𝕘𝕖𝕣 (@bastionburger)

“We will be working diligently to bring you the full Bastion Burger experience sooner than later. Now everyone can stop asking us where we’ll be parked because we’ll be at Pin-Bar. Every day.”

While no timings have been confirmed just yet, diners in Calgary will soon be able to get their hands on Bastion Burger’s signature smash burgers and fries on 17th Avenue.

Stay tuned for updates on this exciting new development!

Bastion Burger at Pinbar

Address: 501 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram