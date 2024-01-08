If you fancy a night out in Paris, it may soon be easier than you think.

Francine’s, a new French bar concept, is set to open in the heart of downtown Calgary and will give you all the Parisian flair without having to fork out for the plane fare.

The petite bar is being brought to life by bar manager Nathan Wry and chef Garrett Martin, a former culinary director at Major Tom.

Francine’s will be operating inside the popular sandwich shop Meat & Bread and will be open Wednesday through Sunday from 5 pm until late.

While little is known about what to expect just yet, the spot will be taking inspiration from late nights in Paris.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Francine’s (@francines.yyc)

For drinks, there’ll be a mix of old-world cocktails, spirits and aperitifs, which will be served alongside a food menu of tavern-focused French fare.

Francine’s is set to open in late January, so watch this space for updates.

Address: Meat & Bread – 821 1st Street SW, Calgary

Instagram