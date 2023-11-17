Thai Siam: Pop-up extended until the end of the year

If you love Thai food and delicious cocktails, there’s a new pop-up in Calgary that you need to check out ASAP.

Thai Siam, a pop-up restaurant, was initially meant to run for a couple of weeks at Starr Distilling Co., but if you thought you missed your chance to get your hands on some tasty Thai treats, you’re in luck.

In an Instagram post, Thai Siam announced the incredible news that it will continue its pop-up run at the distillery until the end of the year.

The pop-up will be sticking around until December 31 at Starr Distilling Co., where you’ll be able to pick up so many snacks and cocktails with a Thai twist.

The menu includes a ton of traditional dishes like spicy mango salad, Thai-style skewers of chicken or pork, and Thai-style pho.

The pop-up is running Wednesday through to Sunday from 11:30 am to 9 pm, and booking in advance is recommended.

Address: Starr Distilling Co. – 4127 6th Street NE #15, Calgary

