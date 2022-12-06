NewsWeather

Feeling hot? Temperatures in Calgary are about to jump by 30°C in 24 hours

Dec 6 2022, 5:15 pm
If you are hoping for a break from the cold temperatures in Calgary, you are in luck, as our weather is changing drastically soon.

Today the windchill in Calgary is supposed to hit -32°C. By Wednesday, December 7, the high is 1°C.

That is a jump of 33°C in just a day.

And the temperatures in Calgary are supposed to stay relatively mild for the next few days. It is not until Saturday night that things shift back to the cold side.

This is a very welcome escape for many in Calgary and all of Alberta, as the province has been stuck in a bitter-cold snap for a while now.

This rise in temperatures makes it the perfect time to check out some of the many amazing Christmas displays across the city or maybe go for a nighttime skate.

This type of boost is not that uncommon for this time of year. The average daytime high for December 7 is -0.5°C.

And this isn’t close to the hottest it has been this time of year. The record for the hottest temperature on a December 7 in Calgary was back in 1925 when it reached 16.7°C.

While it won’t be summer temperatures, it is still a nice break from what we have been dealing with this holiday season.

