Hey December: Alberta is so cold it just shattered nearly 40 records

Temperature records were shattered in Alberta on Friday, as a wide swath of the province endured a deep freeze that has resulted in extreme cold warnings.
According to a weather summary from Environment Canada, nearly 40 (that’s right, 40) spots in the province broke or tied their records for both the coldest daytime high and coldest overnight low-temperature records since November 30.
“A prolonged cold spell over Alberta has led to many broken temperature records,” the federal weather agency stated.
Listing all of the records shattered this morning would be wildly long, so we rounded up some of the grandest that occurred, including one that had stood for more than a century.
The areas below set the lowest maximum (daytime high) temperature record on November 30:
Breton Area
New record of -16.9
Old record of -15.2 set in 2014
Records have been kept since 1939
Highvale Area
New record of -16.9
Old record of -14.0 set in 1985
Records have been kept since 1977
Mildred Lake Area
New record of -22.9
Old record of -21.6 set in 1980
Records have been kept since 1965
The areas below set the lowest maximum (daytime high) temperature record on December 1:
Bow Valley (Provincial Park) Area
New record of -18.8
Old Record of -17.8 set in 1964
Records have been kept since 1928
Breton Area
New record of -21.0
Old record of -18.0 set in 1990
Records have been kept since 1939
Highvale Area
New record of -21.8
Old record of -20.0 set in 1980
Records have been kept since 1977
The areas below set a daily minimum (overnight low) temperature record on the morning of December 1, 2022:
Bow Valley (Provincial Park) Area
New record of -32.1
Old record of -29.0 set in 1980
Records have been kept since 1928
Camrose Area
New record of -31.8
Old record of -30.5 set in 1985
Records have been kept since 1921
Coronation Area
New record of -31.0
Old record of -30.4 set in 1980
Record have been kept since 1912
Lloydminster Area
New record of -29.9
Old record of -29.4 set in 1961
Records have been kept since 1952
The areas below will have set or tied a daily minimum (overnight low) temperature record on the morning of December 2, 2022:
Jasper Area
New record of -32.4
Old record of -31.2 set in 1985
Records in this area have been kept since 1916
Pincher Creek Area
New record of -31.3
Old record of -30.6 set in 1950
Records in this area have been kept since 1893
Banff Area
New record of -32.5
Old record of -31.7 set in 1919
Records in this area have been kept since 1887
Lloydminster Area
New record of -31.4
Old record of -31.1 set in 1961
Records in this area have been kept since 1952
Nordegg Area
New record of -35.4
Old record of -34.4 set in 1970
Records in this area have been kept since 1915
Lacombe Area
Currently tied record of -34.4 set in 1950
Records in this area have been kept since 1907
Cardston Area
New record of -29.7
Old record of -27.8 set in 1950
Records in this area have been kept since 1918
Environment Canada added that the temperature records reported here have been derived from a selection of historical stations in each geographic area that was active during the period of record.
The summary may also contain preliminary or unofficial information and does not constitute a complete or final report.
With this blast of cold air invading Alberta, it sure is getting us in the winter mood! If it is for you too, you should check out our roundup of the best spots to see Christmas lights and displays in Edmonton and Calgary this year. You can never be too prepared for the holiday season!