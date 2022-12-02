Hey December: Alberta is so cold it just shattered nearly 40 records

Temperature records were shattered in Alberta on Friday, as a wide swath of the province endured a deep freeze that has resulted in extreme cold warnings.

According to a weather summary from Environment Canada, nearly 40 (that’s right, 40) spots in the province broke or tied their records for both the coldest daytime high and coldest overnight low-temperature records since November 30.

“A prolonged cold spell over Alberta has led to many broken temperature records,” the federal weather agency stated.

Listing all of the records shattered this morning would be wildly long, so we rounded up some of the grandest that occurred, including one that had stood for more than a century.

The areas below set the lowest maximum (daytime high) temperature record on November 30:

Breton Area

New record of -16.9

Old record of -15.2 set in 2014

Records have been kept since 1939

Highvale Area

New record of -16.9

Old record of -14.0 set in 1985

Records have been kept since 1977

Mildred Lake Area

New record of -22.9

Old record of -21.6 set in 1980

Records have been kept since 1965

The areas below set the lowest maximum (daytime high) temperature record on December 1:

Bow Valley (Provincial Park) Area

New record of -18.8

Old Record of -17.8 set in 1964

Records have been kept since 1928

Breton Area

New record of -21.0

Old record of -18.0 set in 1990

Records have been kept since 1939

Highvale Area

New record of -21.8

Old record of -20.0 set in 1980

Records have been kept since 1977

The areas below set a daily minimum (overnight low) temperature record on the morning of December 1, 2022:

Bow Valley (Provincial Park) Area

New record of -32.1

Old record of -29.0 set in 1980

Records have been kept since 1928

Camrose Area

New record of -31.8

Old record of -30.5 set in 1985

Records have been kept since 1921

Coronation Area

New record of -31.0

Old record of -30.4 set in 1980

Record have been kept since 1912

Lloydminster Area

New record of -29.9

Old record of -29.4 set in 1961

Records have been kept since 1952

The areas below will have set or tied a daily minimum (overnight low) temperature record on the morning of December 2, 2022:

Jasper Area

New record of -32.4

Old record of -31.2 set in 1985

Records in this area have been kept since 1916

Pincher Creek Area

New record of -31.3

Old record of -30.6 set in 1950

Records in this area have been kept since 1893

Banff Area

New record of -32.5

Old record of -31.7 set in 1919

Records in this area have been kept since 1887

Lloydminster Area

New record of -31.4

Old record of -31.1 set in 1961

Records in this area have been kept since 1952

Nordegg Area

New record of -35.4

Old record of -34.4 set in 1970

Records in this area have been kept since 1915

Lacombe Area

Currently tied record of -34.4 set in 1950

Records in this area have been kept since 1907

Cardston Area

New record of -29.7

Old record of -27.8 set in 1950

Records in this area have been kept since 1918

Environment Canada added that the temperature records reported here have been derived from a selection of historical stations in each geographic area that was active during the period of record.

The summary may also contain preliminary or unofficial information and does not constitute a complete or final report.

