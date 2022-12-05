Polar plunge: Alberta is set to be colder than parts of Antarctica this week

After some balmier temperatures this weekend in Alberta, bitter cold is making its way into the province this week, and it’s going to be colder here than in some parts of Antarctica.

Temperatures are set to drop today, December 5, with tomorrow morning being the coldest of the week, with temperatures as low as -35°C in Edmonton, with a wind chill of -45°C.

Calgary is set to fare better with -22°C and a wind chill of -30°C.

The Weather Network stated that Alberta’s cold will be much harsher than some places in Antarctica; however, they added that it is the summer season there.

Luckily the polar plunge isn’t set to last long, with much warmer temperatures coming as early as Wednesday, December 7.

We just gotta shiver through the next day or two, and we will be basking in sunshine and the warmth of single-digit highs. This is Alberta though, so we are used to embracing the cold and going with the flow!

Just last week nearly 40 records were shattered in the province due to extreme cold, and we are sure more records will follow in this next deep freeze.