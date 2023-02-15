A global tech leader is bringing 125 jobs to Calgary with its Canadian HQ

Global tech leader Applexus has committed to bringing its head Canadian office to Calgary and with it, 125 new jobs.

In an announcement made today, Applexus, which specializes in advisory, migration, implementation, and management of SAP services, said it is bringing its Canadian headquarters to downtown Calgary.

Applexus was founded in 2005 and currently has offices in the United States, the United Kingdom, Sri Lanka, and India.

Applexus founder Shawn Mathew said two of the main things that made Calgary an attractive option were the talent pool and the support of the government.

The Alberta Government is going to invest $1.43 million in Applexus through the Investment and Growth Fund (IGF).

This is the latest tech leader to make its way to Calgary which has seen a number of companies bring offices here over the last several months.

Alberta Minister of Jobs, Economy, and Northern Development Brian Jean says that is all part of the plan.

“Alberta’s government is opening the door for job creators with our strong fiscal policies that are building a climate where more and more businesses can thrive,” Jean said.

“Applexus’s decision to invest in Alberta is a massive win for our province, strengthening our growing tech sector, creating more well-paying jobs for Albertans, and contributing to the Renewed Alberta Advantage.”