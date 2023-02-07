Tech turnaround? Garmin is adding 200 jobs to the Calgary area

The start of 2023 has not been kind to the tech industry, with layoffs taking place all over North America. But Garmin is changing that by adding jobs close to Calgary.

The tech company is adding a third floor to their existing building in Cochrane, making room for 200 new local science, technology, engineering, and math jobs. This will nearly double Garmin’s employment in Cochrane.

Garmin has been in its current location in Cochrane since 2018. Cochrane Mayor Jeff Genung says the company that started in a garage is something the town and province should celebrate.

“Garmin Canada is a genuine Alberta startup success story, and we’re proud the company calls Cochrane home,” said Genunge. “The company attracts world-class talent, and Cochrane attracts world-class people. We are pleased to be working together to continue building this community as a technology hub.”

The Alberta Government is celebrating this as a major win for their Community Revitalization Levy (CRL) program.

According to the government’s website, the program “allows municipalities to borrow against future property tax revenues to help pay for infrastructure development required in a specific area. The levy is typically in place for 20 years, and no longer than 40 years.”

Alberta’s Minister of Municipal Affairs Rebecca Schulz says Cochrane’s community has been the most successful.

“The Cochrane community revitalization levy has been an incredible success for Cochrane and Albertans alike. Investment in an underutilized site has led to the creation of 200 new jobs and a 2,638% increase in taxable assessment growth. This $140 million in increased property values will go a long way to attract future investment and jobs into this vibrant and growing mid-sized city.”

Construction of the third floor of the existing Garmin building in Cochrane’s core will begin in the early spring of this year. The new space is expected to open in Spring 2024.

Garmin Canada, formerly Dynastream Innovations Inc., specializes in tech for the fitness and outdoor industries and has been working in the field for over 20 years.