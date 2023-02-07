City of Calgary hiring for lots of jobs, many over $100K

If you are looking for a new job or a career change, now might be the time. The City of Calgary is hiring for several jobs with great pay.

The careers page on the City of Calgary website has several jobs they are hiring for, with positions available for anyone looking for full- or part-time work.

Here are a few of the highlights.

Annual Salary: $80,640 to $121,760

What: As a Corporate Consultant on the Performance Measurement & Reporting Division with Corporate Planning and Performance, you will support various programs, projects, initiatives, and activities as part of The City’s commitment to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) accountability. You may also be involved in other corporate-wide projects related to performance measurement and benchmarking, business planning, risk management, and other emerging strategic initiatives.

Annual Salary: $86,967 to $131,311

What: The Engineering Business Strategist helps to plan and drive the objectives of the Calgary Transit (CT) Service Vehicles division and Calgary Transit as a whole. This position reports to the Program Manager of the Electric Bus Program in the Calgary Transit Service Vehicles division and will aid with day-to-day management activities, coordinating initiatives, and business planning.

Salary: $44.20 to $59.09/hour

What: As a Finance Coordinator, you will be a key liaison who provides strategic financial expertise and support to operational Business Units, external partners, and Corporate Finance. You will interpret internal and external financial policies, processes, client needs, and accounting standards for a diverse audience with varying financial understanding.

Annual Salary: $79,059 – 119,373

What: As a Human Resources (HR) Consultant, you will contribute to creating the foundation for a healthy workplace so their employees can bring their best selves to work. The Total Rewards and Healthy Workplace Division of Human Resources are committed to the health, safety, and wellness of employees through the delivery of programs, promotions, education, strategies, policies, and services. This role will lead the development and operationalize the Corporate Psychological Safety Strategy and provide specialized healthy workplace consulting, apply wellness best practices, and identify performance metrics and workplace trends to support corporate and targeted client groups in building a healthy workplace.

Annual Salary: $71,249 to $106,069

What: As the Complex Coordinator, you will provide leadership and direction to unionized staff responsible for the daily operation of multipurpose recreation complexes.