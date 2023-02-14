PepsiCo is hosting a hiring fair in Calgary this month with dozens of jobs available

PepsiCo is looking to fill a number of positions across the country and is stopping in Calgary for a hiring fair this month.

The fair will take place at the company’s location at 4815 78th Avenue SE on February 25 from 10 am to 2 pm.

PepsiCo is hiring for a number of full-time roles in Calgary and is also looking for people to fill temporary jobs, saying you could make up to $15,000 this summer.

Among the jobs posed in Calgary include full-time delivery driver, seasonal full-time general production worker, and seasonal full-time account merchandiser.

Those interested are encouraged to apply online ahead of time and then attend the event. There will be on-site interviews and potential on-the-spot offers for qualified candidates.

PepsiCo also requires you to bring two forms of identification to the in-person event.

Overall, PepsiCo is looking to fill 300 positions across the country.

These events are being hosted across the country, with others scheduled in Ontario, Quebec, Edmonton, Winnipeg, and Delta, BC.

In a release, PepsiCo says it is “looking for hard-working, fun-loving people who want a job that rewards you for your strengths, offers good pay, and features a great team culture.”