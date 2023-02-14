NewsJobs

PepsiCo is hosting a hiring fair in Calgary this month with dozens of jobs available

Peter Klein
Peter Klein
|
Feb 14 2023, 10:40 pm
PepsiCo is hosting a hiring fair in Calgary this month with dozens of jobs available
Zety Akhzar/Shutterstock

PepsiCo is looking to fill a number of positions across the country and is stopping in Calgary for a hiring fair this month.

The fair will take place at the company’s location at 4815 78th Avenue SE on February 25 from 10 am to 2 pm.

PepsiCo Calgary

Pepsi Co/ Taylor Ballantyne LLC

PepsiCo is hiring for a number of full-time roles in Calgary and is also looking for people to fill temporary jobs, saying you could make up to $15,000 this summer.

Among the jobs posed in Calgary include full-time delivery driver, seasonal full-time general production worker, and seasonal full-time account merchandiser.

Those interested are encouraged to apply online ahead of time and then attend the event. There will be on-site interviews and potential on-the-spot offers for qualified candidates. 

PepsiCo also requires you to bring two forms of identification to the in-person event. 

PepsiCo Calgary

Pepsi Co/Taylor Ballantyne LLC

Overall, PepsiCo is looking to fill 300 positions across the country.

These events are being hosted across the country, with others scheduled in Ontario, Quebec, Edmonton, Winnipeg, and Delta, BC.

In a release, PepsiCo says it is “looking for hard-working, fun-loving people who want a job that rewards you for your strengths, offers good pay, and features a great team culture.”

SUBSCRIBE TO DAILY HIVE'S NEWSLETTER FOR THE LATEST NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Peter KleinPeter Klein
+ News
+ Jobs
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.