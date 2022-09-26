A global tech company is bringing 1,000 jobs to Calgary

A global tech company is set to make a major jobs investment in Canada with a big focus on Calgary, bringing 1,000 jobs to the city.

Infosys announced they will be opening a digital centre in Calgary with 1,000 jobs coming to the city by 2024.

They describe themselves as “a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting.”

Ravi Kumar is the president of Infosys, and in a release, he states why the company decided to come to Calgary.

“Today is the beginning of our next chapter in Canada as we open the Infosys Digital Centre in Calgary,” he explains.

“We chose to open in Calgary because it is a center of tech excellence with rich IT talent and a strategic location that enables us to scale work with clients across key industries, such as energy, natural resources and agriculture. Calgary’s IT innovation potential is unlimited, and we are delighted to be a part of its future.”

The centre will be in Gulf Canada Square in downtown Calgary. Infosys will use it to train its employees along with its clients to help businesses grow in the digital space.

This is part of a bigger commitment to Canada where the company plans on introducing 8,000 jobs by 2024.

The tech sector has had an eye on Calgary with a number of companies coming here this summer. Mayor Jyoti Gondek says it is exciting to see this happening in Calgary.

“Infosys’ choice to establish Calgary as a major technology centre is a big moment for our city and further demonstrates our city as a prime destination for the world’s leading technology companies,” she said.

“Building a thriving innovation ecosystem takes a village, and Infosys will play a key role in our growth. In particular, Infosys’ partnerships with local universities to train Calgary students and create job opportunities will help propel us forward.”

Infosys has also agreed to partner with schools across the province to help recent graduates with the latest training and career mentorship.