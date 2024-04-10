4 Taylor Swift-themed food and drink events in Calgary

Unless you’re living under a rock, you’ve probably heard that pop superstar Taylor Swift is releasing a new album on April 19.

It seems as though many of Calgary’s restaurants and bars are officially in their Swiftie era, with tons of events on the horizon to celebrate the drop of The Tortured Poets Department.

While Modern Steak’s two Taylor Swift-themed dinners sold out, the good news is there is still plenty of Swiftie action taking place in YYC.

If you’re in need of some good food, drinks and probably a cry, too, here are some of the biggest Taylor Swift-themed food and drink events taking place in Calgary.

National on 10th

If you simply need to get your first listen of The Tortured Poets Department in a room packed with fellow Swifties, National on 10th is hosting Taylor Swift’s official Calgary album release party.

Not only will you get to listen to the album before it drops on streaming platforms, but DJs will also be playing hits from all the eras, in addition to free karaoke and a costume contest for the best Swiftie outfits.

When: April 18, 2024

Where: 341 10th Avenue SW, Calgary

Price: Tickets start from $5 per person; buy tickets here

Raindog Bar

Adorn Boutique and Raindog Bar have teamed up for their own Swiftie celebration. Guests can shop for cute goods at Adorn (with 13% off, naturally) before heading to Raindog Bar for drinks, charcuterie, and a whole lot of Taylor Swift music. A French Blonde (rumoured to be Taylor’s favourite cocktail) is included in the ticket price.

When: April 18, 2024

Where: 1216A 9th Avenue SE, Calgary

Price: $13 per person; buy tickets here

Bank and Baron

If you’re ready to “Shake It Off,” Bank and Baron is hosting a Taylor Swift dance party. The enormous party will feature 13 performances, including live music, drag artists, circus performers, and more, as well as getting to listen to the brand-new album.

When: April 18, 2024

Where: 125 8th Avenue SW, Calgary

Price: Tickets start from $24 per person; buy tickets here

Hey Sugar

Taylor Swift and baked goods go together like peanut butter and jelly. To celebrate the new album, bakery Hey Sugar is hosting Swiftie week, with themed sweet treats and drinks, decor, giveaways and prizes and local vendors selling Taylor goodies, too.

When: April 19 to 25, 2024

Where: 297 — 9737 Macleod Trail SW, Calgary