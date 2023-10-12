Catch Canada's biggest tattoo and arts festival in Calgary this weekend

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

The Calgary Tattoo and Arts Festival — the biggest of its kind in Canada — is right around the corner!

Over 650 local and international artists will take over the 200,000-square-foot space, with so many opportunities to find your new favourite tattoo artist or even get some fresh ink on the spot.

The artists have all been specially selected as part of the invite-only exhibitor policy.

If you’re hoping to get a new tattoo while at the event, you might want to book ahead or show up early. Many of the artists are accepting walk-ins but it is a very popular event and spots fill up quickly.

The event page is asking people who are interested in booking an appointment to check out the line up of artists here and contact the artists directly through their websites or social media channels.

There will also be live entertainment including circus acts and fire shows. You won’t want to miss Friday’s Adult Night, which will include a punk cabaret.

For the full schedule of entertainment and contests each day, click here.

Calgary Tattoo and Arts Festival 2023

When: October 13 to 15

Where: BMO Centre — 20 Roundup Way SE

Price: Tickets range from $30 to $90 for the weekend pass