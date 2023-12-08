Tate McRae just released a song called "Calgary" and it's so nostalgic

Calgary musical sensation Tate Mcrae just dropped her new album and there’s an iconic track that Calgarians are bound to love.

The song is named after the singer’s hometown and it’s giving all the nostalgic vibes for anyone else who may have grown up in the city.

“Calgary” is bound to resonate with many people who have had the experience of growing up in the city and moving away.

“The moment’s gone but I’m still tryna catch it; Everyone left and I never got past it,” she sings in the second verse.

She also references Calgary’s downtown;

“Old friends, downtown; They didn’t like me then and don’t like me now.”

So many Calgarians had formative experiences in Calgary’s downtown on Stephen Avenue and the Beltline, and it looks like McRae is no different.

“Same bar, same street; I’m 20 but I still feel like 15 (Uh-uh)”

We might not know exactly which bars she visited, but we can imagine and at least empathize with the experience of looking back on the city and our teen years with mixed emotions.

McRae has exploded in popularity lately, even beating Taylor Swift on a big music chart and appearing on SNL earlier this year.

It’s only a matter of time before she steals Nickleback’s title of most iconic artist from Alberta.