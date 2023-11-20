Calgary's Tate McRae just landed her first top 10 hit on the Billboard Hot 100

Calgary musician Tate McRae is taking centre stage internationally, landing her first top 10 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 with “greedy.”

Back in September, McRae released the smash song, which quickly took over trending music on TikTok.

It was her first song to reach number one in the charts, beginning in Norway and now here in North America, even beating out recent releases from Taylor Swift’s 1989 (Taylor’s Version) on coveted Spotify charts.

The 20-year-old singer has finally landed in the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100, with “greedy” jumping three spots to land at #8 this week — her first time accomplishing this feat.

This week’s #Hot100 top 10 (chart dated Nov. 25, 2023). — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) November 20, 2023

.@tatemcrae earns her first ever top 10 hit on the Hot 100 this week with “greedy”. pic.twitter.com/gXmr2877dW — chart data (@chartdata) November 20, 2023

McRae’s popularity has skyrocketed this year, even being the musical guest on the iconic Saturday Night Live this past weekend alongside host Jason Mamoa.

Fans of the singer can look forward to her newest album release, Think Later, coming December 8, and a new tour in 2024, with a hometown show in Calgary set for July 5.