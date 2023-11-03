Calgary singer Tate McRae knocked Taylor Swift off a major Spotify chart

Calgary musician Tate McRae is taking centre stage internationally, as her recent big hit song tops Spotify’s top 50 global songs, even surpassing recent releases from Taylor Swift.

Tate McRae has been around in the entertainment industry since appearing on So You Think You Can Dance back in 2016.

She has since exploded onto the music scene with hits like “she’s all I want to be” and “you broke me first.” But it’s her most recent song that quickly became a viral sensation that has placed her among (and above) some of the music world’s biggest names.

McRae released her song “greedy” back in September which quickly took over trending music on TikTok. It was her first song to reach number one in the charts beginning in Norway and now here in North America.

She posted to her Instagram yesterday reacting to the song reaching the summit of the Spotify chart, simply saying “HOLY SH*T????!!!!” accompanied by heart and mind blown emojis and a screenshot of the chart.

“Greedy” has been streamed over 5,483,445 at the time of writing this article, placing it above “Is It Over Now (Taylor Swift’s Version) (From the Vault)” which has 5,175,170 plays.

That means Tate’s song is currently being played over 5 million times across the globe daily.

She also has 47,294,397 monthly listeners right now. To put that in perspective, Queen B herself currently has 47,407,138 monthly listeners.

Calgary is certainly on the world map when it comes to music!