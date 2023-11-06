Calgary musician Tate McRae will be a guest on "SNL" this month

Calgary musician Tate McRae has been announced as a musical guest in an upcoming Saturday Night Live episode later this month.

McRae has been skyrocketing in popularity, most recently with the success of her leading single “Greedy.” The song took the top spot on a major Spotify chart last week, even beating tracks from Taylor Swift’s newest album release.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by tate mcrae (@tatemcrae)

SNL made the announcement on social media, sharing that McRae would be performing on the November 18 episode.

She will take the stage alongside host Jason Momoa, well known for his roles in Game of Thrones and Aquaman.

Jason Momoa to host SNL with musical guest Tate McRae on November 18th. pic.twitter.com/xphTiDvA3r — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 6, 2023

McRae also just dropped a social media post yesterday teasing her newest album release, “Think Later,” coming December 8, and a new tour in 2024.