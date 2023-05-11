Taste of the Market kicks off next week at the very popular Crossroads Market.

This isn’t your average farmers’ market. Sure, you’ll find fruit and veggies, meat and poultry, and tea and honey at Crossroads, but you’ll also find some vintage items, records, old-school toys, handmade jewelry, and tons more.

There are some fantastic farmers’ markets in YYC, and this one has some seriously unique character.

This Taste of the Market event, happening on Friday, May 19 from 6 to 9 pm, will be a showcase of many of the mouth-watering dishes from the market’s talented vendors. Guests will be able to try portions of some of the best dishes from the market’s popular food vendors, highlighting the products and specialties.

The price point for the dishes will range between $3 and $7, so trying a little bit of everything will be very possible.

“Taste of the Market will give the community a chance to sample the delicious and diverse cuisine available at Crossroads Market,” said Isaac Bignell, a Crossroads Market board member and owner of Say Cheese shop, in a media release.

“Our vendors are cooking up some truly tantalizing treats, and we can’t wait to share them with local Calgarians.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Crossroads Market (@crossroadsmarketyyc)

Taste of the Market

When: Friday, May 19 from 6 to 9 pm

Address: 1235 26th Avenue SE, Calgary

Instagram