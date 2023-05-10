Famoso Italian Pizzeria + Bar has just opened its newest location in Calgary.

The Edmonton-founded pizza chain officially opened a location across the street from CF Chinook Centre on Tuesday, May 9.

Even more exciting, this is a dual-brand concept with the existing Ricky’s All Day Grill.

The pizza eatery is known for serving up Neapolitan-style pizza, Italian-style sandwiches, salads, and more. That means guests can enjoy that food or Ricky’s breakfast, lunch, and dinner menus.

The Cappriciosa is a great Italian classic pie here, made with fior-di-latte, basil, Grana Padano, Italian ham, roasted mushrooms, artichokes, kalamata olives, and extra virgin olive oil, but the menu also has plenty of creative twists, like the prawn and peso pizza topped with fior-di-latte, seasoned ricotta, garlic citrus prawns, roasted garlic, red onions, sun-dried tomatoes, arugula, pistachio pesto, and a lemon wedge for a citrus squeeze.

“The menu is inspired by family recipes and includes favourites like Rigatoni Bolognese and Fettucine Alfredo pasta; Italian-style sandwiches, great signature salads; a wide selection of craft beers on tap, and of course, Italian-inspired desserts… traditional house-made Tiramisu, cheesecake, and artisan gelato,” the chain stated in a media release.

Famoso aims to be an authentic replication of an Italian Pizzeria direct from Napoli. CF Chinook Centre has so many amazing places to eat and this looks like another one to stop in at after a day of shopping.

Check out Famoso Italian Pizzeria + Bar the next time you’re in the area for some pizza (or Ricky’s All Day Grill).

Address: 6262 Macleod Trail SW, Calgary

