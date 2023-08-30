FoodEventsFood EventsFood NewsFall Events

Taste of Italy Calgary food and culture festival kicks off next month

Aug 30 2023, 7:07 pm
@tasteofitalycalgary | @gustosoisf/Instagram

Next month, Calgary’s Taste of Italy food and culture festival is returning.

The event will take place on Sunday, September 10, from 11 am to 7 pm at the Bridgeland Riverside Community Association. It’s a Calgary food event we can’t wait to check out.

There will be live shows, musicians, dancing, DJs, and more, but also many of the best Italian food spots all in one place. Sauce Italian Kitchen and Market, Roma Catering, Mr. Cappuccino, and the Spinelli Italian Centre Shop are just a handful of vendors to expect.

These spots will have authentic Italian drinks and food dishes to buy and try.

Gustoso Italian Street Food is known for delicious eats like meatball sandwiches, gnocchi, and cannoli, while other places like the Italian Super Market are likely to bring specialty items and its wood-fired pizza.

Enjoy trying as much food as you possibly can while listening to familiar Italian melodies like “That’s Amore,” “Funiculi Funicula,” and “Santa Lucia” by a wandering accordion player.

If you love Italian food or simply love an exciting weekend event, check this new festival out.

Stay tuned for a full list of vendors this year, available on the TOI website.

Taste of Italy Calgary

When: Sunday, September 10, from 11 am to 7 pm
Where: Bridgeland Riverside Community Association — 917 Centre Avenue NE, Calgary
Price: Free

Instagram

