The Taste of Calgary, the premier summer foodie festival in YYC, is returning again this summer.

Diners and food lovers of Calgary can now celebrate because the popular event is officially coming back this summer. It returned last year after a two-year hiatus, so thankfully it seems to be back on the calendar for good.

Returning for its 26th year, the Taste of Calgary will take place over five days, from August 3 to 7, with free admission, beer gardens, and some of the best grub YYC has to offer all in one place.

This will be the same tasty event that Calgarians know in the same exciting location as last year — Calgary Parking Authority’s Lot #6. Last year was absolutely packed, so not only is there an extra day this year, but there will be 65% more space.

There are so many exciting food events coming up and this is one of the most anticipated.

Guests to the event can look forward to trying tasty sample-size menu items from many of Calgary’s best restaurants, breweries, and food trucks.

This outdoor event brings an energetic atmosphere every year, and we can’t wait to have it back. In addition to all of the eating and drinking, there’s also live entertainment happening onsite, featuring local bands and musicians.

More details, like the launching ticket sales and food vendor announcements, are expected soon, so stay tuned for updates.

You don’t want to miss out on this one.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taste of Calgary (@tasteofcalgary)

Taste of Calgary

Where: Calgary Parking Authority Lot #6 – 311 8th Street SW, Calgary

When: August 3 to 7, 2023

