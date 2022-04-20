10 best places to cure the munchies when you're high in Calgary
You do not want to be thinking about the best places to get snacks when it’s too late.
It would be best if you had a game plan going in to not find yourself in the same predicament as Harold and Kumar.
Whether it’s 4/20 or just a regular day in your books, there’s no denying that cannabis and food go very, very well together.
It doesn’t matter if you’re smoking, vaping, or ingesting, you’ll probably get hungry on 420. Lucky for us, Calgary is filled with delicious spots to get some grub while you’re enjoying the effects of a little Mary Jane.
While there is no right or wrong choice in eating food while high in this city, these spots all have a chill and relaxed atmosphere with great food.
Here are the best places to get a cure for the munchies when you’re high in Calgary.
Noble Pie
There are eight different massive 18-inch pies on the menu here, all made with fresh ingredients and homemade dough that crisps perfectly by the time it comes out. When the clock strikes 4:20, and you want pizza, this is the spot.
Address: 720 11th Avenue SW, Calgary
Singapore Sam’s
One of Calgary’s best after-hours food spots, Singapore Sam’s serves as a place to drum on the tables with your chopsticks while eating some affordable Chinese food. Taking 4/20 late into the night? This is the spot.
Address: Unit 101, 555 11th Avenue SW, Calgary
Phone: 403-234-8088
Lil’ Empire Burgers
Lil’ Empire Burger has two locations to get handhelds at, which means you have double the chance of locking down the deliciousness on 4/20. Hot dogs, burgers, fries, milkshakes…just order it all.
Address: 4321 1st Street SE, Calgary
Address: 1105 1st Avenue NE, Calgary
Taj Mahal
Indian. Buffet. Need we say more?
Address: 4816 Macleod Trail SW, Calgary
Phone: 403-243-6362
Blackfoot Truckstop Diner
An oldie but a goodie, the Blackfoot Truckstop Diner is a fantastic spot to sit down and get your fill of cheap breakfast grub and pie.
Address: 1840 9th Avenue SE, Calgary
Phone: 403-265-5964
Via Convenience
One of the best places to have the munchies in Calgary, this excellent convenience store features specialty goods, hot food, and delicious soft-serve ice cream. Chips, chocolate, candy, drinks… it’s a 4/20 dream spot.
Address: 624 17th Avenue SW, Calgary
Re:Grub
Take your taste buds on a while ride with the drool-worthy eats at Re:Grub.
Address: 625 11th Avenue SW, Calgary
Phone: 403-475-2845
Gringo St.
They had us at $2.50 tacos.
Address: 524 17th Avenue SW, Calgary
Phone: 403-474-1411
Wayne’s Bagels
Grab a warm bagel sandwich from Wayne’s, and you won’t regret it.
Address: 831 10th Avenue SW, Calgary
Phone: 403-270-7090
Chicken on the Way
The fried chicken and corn fritters (pro tip: dip them in honey) from this spot will have you feeling like you’re on top of the world.
Address: 27 McKenzie Towne Ave SE
Phone: 403-720-2367
Address: 114-5401 Temple Drive NE
Phone: 403-453-5557
Address: 1443 Kensington Road NW
Phone: 403-283-5545
Address: 207-150 Crowfoot Crescent NW
Phone: 587-356-2689
Address: 3235 17th Avenue SE, Calgary
Phone: 403-265-1350
Address: 9673 Macleod Trail SW, Calgary
Phone: 403-452-7118