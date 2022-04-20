10 best places to cure the munchies when you're high in Calgary

You do not want to be thinking about the best places to get snacks when it’s too late.

It would be best if you had a game plan going in to not find yourself in the same predicament as Harold and Kumar.

Whether it’s 4/20 or just a regular day in your books, there’s no denying that cannabis and food go very, very well together.

It doesn’t matter if you’re smoking, vaping, or ingesting, you’ll probably get hungry on 420. Lucky for us, Calgary is filled with delicious spots to get some grub while you’re enjoying the effects of a little Mary Jane.

While there is no right or wrong choice in eating food while high in this city, these spots all have a chill and relaxed atmosphere with great food.

Here are the best places to get a cure for the munchies when you’re high in Calgary.

There are eight different massive 18-inch pies on the menu here, all made with fresh ingredients and homemade dough that crisps perfectly by the time it comes out. When the clock strikes 4:20, and you want pizza, this is the spot.

Address: 720 11th Avenue SW, Calgary

One of Calgary’s best after-hours food spots, Singapore Sam’s serves as a place to drum on the tables with your chopsticks while eating some affordable Chinese food. Taking 4/20 late into the night? This is the spot.

Address: Unit 101, 555 11th Avenue SW, Calgary

Phone: 403-234-8088

Lil’ Empire Burger has two locations to get handhelds at, which means you have double the chance of locking down the deliciousness on 4/20. Hot dogs, burgers, fries, milkshakes…just order it all.

Address: 4321 1st Street SE, Calgary

Address: 1105 1st Avenue NE, Calgary

Indian. Buffet. Need we say more?

Address: 4816 Macleod Trail SW, Calgary

Phone: 403-243-6362

An oldie but a goodie, the Blackfoot Truckstop Diner is a fantastic spot to sit down and get your fill of cheap breakfast grub and pie.

Address: 1840 9th Avenue SE, Calgary

Phone: 403-265-5964

Via Convenience

One of the best places to have the munchies in Calgary, this excellent convenience store features specialty goods, hot food, and delicious soft-serve ice cream. Chips, chocolate, candy, drinks… it’s a 4/20 dream spot.

Address: 624 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Take your taste buds on a while ride with the drool-worthy eats at Re:Grub.

Address: 625 11th Avenue SW, Calgary

Phone: 403-475-2845

They had us at $2.50 tacos.

Address: 524 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Phone: 403-474-1411

Grab a warm bagel sandwich from Wayne’s, and you won’t regret it.

Address: 831 10th Avenue SW, Calgary

Phone: 403-270-7090

The fried chicken and corn fritters (pro tip: dip them in honey) from this spot will have you feeling like you’re on top of the world.

Address: 27 McKenzie Towne Ave SE

Phone: 403-720-2367

Address: 114-5401 Temple Drive NE

Phone: 403-453-5557

Address: 1443 Kensington Road NW

Phone: 403-283-5545

Address: 207-150 Crowfoot Crescent NW

Phone: 587-356-2689

Address: 3235 17th Avenue SE, Calgary

Phone: 403-265-1350

Address: 9673 Macleod Trail SW, Calgary

Phone: 403-452-7118

