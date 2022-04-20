The Taste of Calgary, the premiere summer foodie festival in YYC, has sadly been away for the last two summers.

Diners and food lovers of Calgary can now celebrate because the popular event is officially coming back this summer.

Returning for its 25th year, the Taste of Calgary will take place over four days, from August 4 to 7, with free admission, beer gardens, and some of the best grub YYC has to offer all in one place.

This will be the same tasty event that Calgarians know and love but in an exciting new location — Calgary Parking Authority’s Lot #6.

“We are ecstatic to be back for the 2022 event season and to bring back Taste of Calgary,” said Jennifer Rempel, Taste of Calgary Event Producer, in a press release.

“We are actively curating our food and beverage partners and cant wait to share them with you. Stay tuned for many exciting announcements in the upcoming weeks.”

Guests to the event can look forward to trying tasty sample-size menu items from many of Calgary’s best restaurants, breweries, and food trucks.

This outdoor event brings an energetic atmosphere every year, and we can’t wait to have it back. In addition to all of the eating and drinking, there’s also live entertainment happening onsite, featuring local bands and musicians.

The Lilac Festival is another exciting event coming back after a two-year hiatus, so the news keeps getting better for Calgary.

More details, like the launching ticket sales, are expected within the next few weeks, so stay tuned for updates.

You don’t want to miss out on this one.

Taste of Calgary

Address: Calgary Parking Authority Lot #6 – 311 8th Street SW, Calgary

Instagram